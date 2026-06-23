University of Strathclyde offers scholarships to humanities and social science masters students

Students who enrolls in humanities and social science course for January 2027 academic year are eligible.

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is providing scholarships for all eligible self-funded Master’s students and international (non-EU) fee-paying offer holders. This applies to those starting a full-time, on-campus course in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in January 2027.

The award value of the scholarship is between £6,000 and £8,000. Once confirmed, the scholarship will be automatically given as soon as the payment deposit is confirmed. The payment must take place within the deadline of the scholarship date. Students do not need to apply separately for this, as all the eligible offer holders will be automatically considered for the offer. The application form has opened from May 6, 2026. It helps with the tuition fees, and the duration is for one year.