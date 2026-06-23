University of Strathclyde offers scholarships to humanities and social science masters students

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is providing scholarships for all eligible self-funded Master’s students and international (non-EU) fee-paying offer holders. This applies to those starting a full-time, on-campus course in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in January 2027.
The award value of the scholarship is between £6,000 and £8,000. Once confirmed, the scholarship will be automatically given as soon as the payment deposit is confirmed. The payment must take place within the deadline of the scholarship date. Students do not need to apply separately for this, as all the eligible offer holders will be automatically considered for the offer. The application form has opened from May 6, 2026. It helps with the tuition fees, and the duration is for one year.
— Separate application is not necessary. Students will be automatically considered once the payment of the deposit is confirmed.
— Candidate should have an offer letter for a full-time course in the 2027 academic year.
–Scholarships are given on fulfilment of offer conditions.
— Once confirmed, deposits are required to be paid within the deadline date.
— Students are eligible for one scholarship per academic year.
— Online, blended learning programmes, PG Certificates and PG Diplomas are not eligible.
— Students should enroll in the programme commencing from January 2027.
— The scholarships are non-transferable. It will be forfeited if the candidate defers their admission to a later academic year or transfers to a different programme after enrollment.
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— Recipients are expected to engage with student ambassador activities during their course, such as supporting student recruitment activities and events.
— It is available for self-funded, international (NON-EU), fee-paying offer letter holders.
–The Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences’ decision on the awarding of scholarships is final.
For the law course in the master’s programme, the scholarship amount is £8,000, while for the rest of the course, the amount is £6,000. The following subjects are eligible: English, Education, History, Languages, Law, International Relations, Journalism, Psychology, Politics, Social Policy, and Teaching.