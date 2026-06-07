University of Strathclyde offers £7,000 scholarship for international physics students

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, has announced a scholarship worth £7,000 per year for new international students enrolling in a physics degree for the 2026-27 academic year. The scholarship is available through the university’s Department of Physics. Eligible students do not need to submit a separate application, as the award will be granted automatically.

The scholarship is open to international students joining either Year 1 or Year 2 of a full-time undergraduate physics programme starting in September 2026. Students who receive the scholarship will continue to get the award each year for the duration of their degree. However, they must meet the university’s academic progression requirements to remain eligible.