University of Strathclyde offers £7,000 scholarship for international physics students

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, has announced a scholarship worth £7,000 per year for new international students enrolling in a physics degree for the 2026-27 academic year. The scholarship is available through the university’s Department of Physics. Eligible students do not need to submit a separate application, as the award will be granted automatically.
The scholarship is open to international students joining either Year 1 or Year 2 of a full-time undergraduate physics programme starting in September 2026. Students who receive the scholarship will continue to get the award each year for the duration of their degree. However, they must meet the university’s academic progression requirements to remain eligible.
To qualify, candidates must be new international fee-paying students registering for a full-time undergraduate physics degree at Strathclyde in September 2026. Students must be self-funded — those who are already receiving a full scholarship from a government office, embassy, or any other external body will not be eligible for this award.
The scholarship is open to students entering in Year 1 or Year 2 only and cannot be deferred to a later entry point or transferred to another student. Students who transfer out of the Department of Physics during their studies will no longer be eligible to receive the award. Only one scholarship per academic year from the University of Strathclyde is permitted per student.
The £7,000 scholarship will be applied directly towards the payment of tuition fees each academic year, providing meaningful financial support to international students throughout their degree. Since no separate application is needed, eligible students only need to ensure they meet all the criteria and complete their enrolment for the 2026/27 academic year by the deadline of July 31, 2026.
The Faculty of Science holds the final authority on all scholarship decisions. Appeals against scholarship decisions will not be considered under any circumstances.
The University of Strathclyde is a leading technological university based in the heart of Glasgow, Scotland, consistently ranked among the top institutions in the United Kingdom for science and engineering education.