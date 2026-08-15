University of Sheffield announces £7,000 tuition fee discount for international postgraduate students

The University of Sheffield has announced the International Postgraduate Scholarship 2027, offering eligible international students, including those from India, a £7,000 reduction in tuition fees for postgraduate taught programmes beginning in September 2027.
The scholarship will be awarded automatically to eligible offer holders, with no separate scholarship application required. Students must accept their University of Sheffield offer by 4pm UK time on July 6, 2027, to qualify.
The scholarship is available to postgraduate taught offer holders from India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye and Vietnam. Applicants must be permanent residents of, or have lived in, one of the eligible countries or regions for the last three years. They must also be self-funded and classified as overseas students for tuition fee purposes.
To be eligible, students must enrol on a full-time postgraduate taught course and complete the programme at the University of Sheffield. Postgraduate diplomas and certificates, online and distance-learning courses, Crossways and Erasmus Mundus programmes, and courses carrying higher clinical fees are not eligible.
The scholarship cannot normally be combined with another University of Sheffield scholarship or discount, unless specifically stated. It also cannot be combined with full or partial external sponsorship, except repayable loans. Where a student is eligible for more than one University discount or scholarship, the applicable terms will determine which award takes precedence.
|Details
|Information
|Scholarship amount
|£7,000 tuition fee reduction
|Course start
|September 2027
|Application deadline
|July 6, 2027, by 4pm UK time
|Eligible countries
|India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye and Vietnam
|Eligibility
|Postgraduate taught offer holders; full-time, self-funded overseas students
|Scholarship application
|Automatic; no separate application required
For students enrolled in a two-year master’s programme, the £7,000 scholarship will be available in the second year, subject to successful completion of the first year. The award cannot be deferred to a future year of entry. M-Arch programmes are treated as postgraduate taught programmes for scholarship purposes and are eligible.
Students from the University of Sheffield International College are also eligible for the scholarship, subject to meeting the other conditions. Applicants are responsible for ensuring that they receive any funding for which they are eligible, as funding cannot be backdated to previous years.