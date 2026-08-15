University of Sheffield announces £7,000 tuition fee discount for international postgraduate students

The University of Sheffield has announced the International Postgraduate Scholarship 2027, offering eligible international students, including those from India, a £7,000 reduction in tuition fees for postgraduate taught programmes beginning in September 2027.

The scholarship will be awarded automatically to eligible offer holders, with no separate scholarship application required. Students must accept their University of Sheffield offer by 4pm UK time on July 6, 2027, to qualify.

The scholarship is available to postgraduate taught offer holders from India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye and Vietnam. Applicants must be permanent residents of, or have lived in, one of the eligible countries or regions for the last three years. They must also be self-funded and classified as overseas students for tuition fee purposes.