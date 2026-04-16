University of London mulling for an offshore campus in Hyderabad

The University of London is poised to establish its offshore campus in Hyderabad, Telangana government sources said on Wednesday. The representatives of the university have initiated the application process with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to welcome its first batch of students from the academic year 2027.
The university is expected to set up its temporary office in the Lake View government guesthouse here and eventually move to a permanent campus in the ‘Bharat Future City’ being developed by the state government on the city outskirts, they said.
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The university’s decision to establish an offshore campus in Hyderabad follows a concerted effort by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to attract prestigious educational institutions in the world to the city, they added.
The government aims to promote a knowledge hub in the Future City, which would comprise the offshore campuses of world-renowned educational institutions.
The state government is expected to sign agreements with several other international universities soon to have their presence in Hyderabad, the sources added.