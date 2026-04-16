University of London mulling for an offshore campus in Hyderabad

University of London will soon have a campus in Hyderabad (london.ac.uk)

The University of London is poised to establish its offshore campus in Hyderabad, Telangana government sources said on Wednesday. The representatives of the university have initiated the application process with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to welcome its first batch of students from the academic year 2027.

The university is expected to set up its temporary office in the Lake View government guesthouse here and eventually move to a permanent campus in the ‘Bharat Future City’ being developed by the state government on the city outskirts, they said.

Read More | University of London awards Doctor of Science (Economics) to Kumar Mangalam Birla