University of Liverpool to set up campus in Bengaluru

The University of Liverpool on Thursday received a letter of approval from the Union Ministry of Education to establish its campus in Bengaluru, a move described by the government as a significant step towards the internationalisation of higher education under NEP 2020.

The letter was handed over by Higher Education Secretary and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Vineet Joshi to Professor Richard Grose, Provost of University of Liverpool, Bengaluru, in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. The event was attended by senior dignitaries from India and the United Kingdom, including Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary to the Government of India and Lindy Cameron, CB OBE, British High Commissioner to India.