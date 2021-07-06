University of Hull announces undergraduate scholarships for academic year 2021-22

Under this scheme, a discount of £1,500 will be given per year for the Sciences Programmes and £1,000 for the Arts Programmes, off the total tuition fee. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The University of Hull, a teaching and research-based UK University, has announced a scholarship scheme for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Foreign students (from India, Nepal, Philippines, etc) with an international fee status and European Union students starting their undergraduate course in 2021/22 are eligible for the scholarships.

Under this scheme, a discount of £1,500 will be given per year for the sciences programmes and £1,000 for the arts programmes, off the total tuition fee. Students from countries classified by the World Bank as lower-income and middle lower-income countries will receive an additional discount of £2000 per year. Indian students may avail of this additional discount since India is classified as a middle lower-income country.

Students are not required to apply for the scholarship scheme as it will be automatically applied. However, courses that offer a year and a semester abroad or industry placement are not eligible for the discount. Interested students may visit the university’s official website for more details about the programmes offered and the scholarship scheme.

The University of Hull, established in 1927, is UK’s 14th oldest university. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level courses in areas such as creative industries, incarceration studies, cardiovascular rehabilitation, war studies, sports coaching and performance science, advanced energy technologies for buildings and industry and more.