University of Houston building to be renamed after Indian-American couple

Durga D and Shushila Agrawal. (Photo credit: uh.edu) Durga D and Shushila Agrawal. (Photo credit: uh.edu)

A building at the University of Houston will be renamed after an Indian-American couple in recognition of a gift that will provide ongoing support for faculty, students and research, the varsity has said. The university’s Engineering Research Building will be named after Durga D and Shushila Agrawal who made a sizable donation to the college, the varsity’s Indian-American President Renu Khator said.

The $51 million building, which opened in 2017, already had a floor named for the couple.

Durga Agrawal came to Houston in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He earned his master’s degree and Ph D in industrial engineering from the UH Cullen College of Engineering.

“My message to the students is to always be optimistic; one can achieve any goal with hard work, persistence and determination,” Agrawal said.

Eloise Brice, vice president of University Advancement, said the Agrawal’s gift will benefit a number of key objectives. “Recruiting the best and brightest students and faculty is a key goal for the University of Houston, and this generous gift will allow the Cullen College of Engineering to make great strides in that arena,” Brice said.

