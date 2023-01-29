scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
University of Essex offers Ian James Evans Scholarship for law students

UK-based Essex Law School at the University of Essex offers scholarships for law student.

University of Essex offers scholarships for law studentsUK-based Essex Law School at the University of Essex is offering support to undergraduate and postgraduate law students through the Ian James Evans Scholarships. (Representative Image. File)
University of Essex offers Ian James Evans Scholarship for law students; check how to apply
University of Essex: The UK-based Essex Law School at the University of Essex is offering support to undergraduate and postgraduate law students through the Ian James Evans scholarships.

For 2023-24 entry, Essex Law School is offering one undergraduate scholarship and one postgraduate scholarship to support students with the cost of tuition fees.

Eligibility

Applicants for the undergraduate scholarship must be deaf, blind or a wheelchair user. The scholarship for those applying for an undergraduate LLB course is worth £9,250 (INR 9, 21,000 approx) to cover home (UK) tuition fees (or an equivalent discount for international students) and £500 (INR 49,800 approx) per year towards books and other course costs.

Essex Law School is also offering one scholarship to a postgraduate student studying LLM International Human Right Law and who can demonstrate that they are in financial difficulty, to cover £9,660 (INR 9, 62,000 approx) home (UK) tuition fees, (or an equivalent fee discount for international students).

Admission process

Students must submit the application form in a pdf format to lawscholarships@essex.ac.uk by midnight on July 31, 2023, in order to be considered for these rewards (GMT). Applications received after the deadline date won’t be taken into consideration. 

You must write an essay describing how the scholarship would help you achieve your goals for a legal profession and attach it to your application. Application will be available at the official website — essex.ac.uk.

