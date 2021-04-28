University of East Anglia announces scholarships starting at £4,000 for Indian students at UG level

The University of East Anglia (UEA), United Kingdom has announced a scholarship worth £4000 for undergraduate students across programmes who will be joining UEA in September 2021. For those looking to pursue undergraduate programmes, the varsity is also offering scholarships to students joining in September.

The International Country Award is an automatic award in which the eligible candidates will receive £4,000 off on their first-year tuition fees once selected.

Moreover, eligible candidates are encouraged to apply to the International Scholarship Scheme which enables them to receive higher scholarship aid up to £ 8,000 a year.

Read | How applying to college abroad is (and isn’t) changing

Submissions are judged on a monthly basis and successful candidates will have their scholarship applied to three years of full-time study, while superior submissions will be considered for £8,000 per year. The candidates for September 2021 intake can submit their application until July 5, 2021.

“We want that these scholarships to enable deserving students to realise their dream of studying at UEA and this substantial financial support at undergraduate levels will help them to make an outstanding contribution to their chosen field of study, as well as the wider UEA community,” Karen Blackney, associate director, UEA Global said.