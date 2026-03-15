University of East Anglia announces £10,000 Vice Chancellor’s scholarship for international students

Applications will be reviewed by dedicated panels in March and June 2026, with successful applicants informed shortly after each review round. (Image: UEA official website)

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has announced the Vice Chancellor’s Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship for Indian students aspiring to commence their postgraduate studies in September 2026. This application-based scholarship recognises international students who demonstrate strong academic excellence and a clear vision for global leadership and impact in their chosen fields.

The award offers a £ 10,000 tuition fee discount for eligible postgraduate taught programmes at UEA. For students enrolled in two-year programmes, the grant will apply only to the first year of study.

As part of the application process, students are required to submit written responses addressing three questions:

–Reasons for selecting UEA and their chosen programme