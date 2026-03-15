University of East Anglia announces £10,000 Vice Chancellor’s scholarship for international students

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has announced the Vice Chancellor’s Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship for Indian students aspiring to commence their postgraduate studies in September 2026. This application-based scholarship recognises international students who demonstrate strong academic excellence and a clear vision for global leadership and impact in their chosen fields.
The award offers a £ 10,000 tuition fee discount for eligible postgraduate taught programmes at UEA. For students enrolled in two-year programmes, the grant will apply only to the first year of study.
As part of the application process, students are required to submit written responses addressing three questions:
–Reasons for selecting UEA and their chosen programme
–Their future career and leadership aspirations
–How their studies will equip them to create a meaningful global impact.
Applications will be reviewed by dedicated panels in March and June 2026, with successful applicants informed shortly after each review round. The final application deadline is 26 June 2026.
–Asia
–Africa
–South America
–Middle East
–North America
–Australia
–EU
–Europe
To be eligible, applicants must be Indian citizens holding a conditional or unconditional offer for an eligible postgraduate taught programme at UEA, classified as overseas fee-paying students, and must have achieved or be on track to achieve at least the equivalent of a UK 2:1 undergraduate degree.
–The award is available for selected programmes
–The grant cannot be combined with other UEA scholarships, except for the International Early Payment Award.
–Students who are fully sponsored by a government or external organisation covering the full cost of tuition are not eligible, although government or educational loans that require repayment do not affect eligibility.
Speaking on the announcement, Professor David Maguire, Vice Chancellor at University of East Anglia, said, “We believe that education has the power to shape global leaders, and the Vice Chancellor’s Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship reflects that belief. This award supports students who demonstrate not only academic excellence but also the potential to lead with purpose and drive positive change in their fields and communities. India has consistently produced some of the world’s most talented and driven individuals, and we are committed to ensuring that the brightest minds have access to the world-class education and opportunities that UEA offers.”