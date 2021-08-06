University of Dundee launches Global Excellence Scholarship

The UK-based University of Dundee has announced its Global Excellence Scholarship for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses up to £25,000.

For the undergraduate courses, the scholarship will be awarded at two levels. To be considered in the level one of £5,000 per year (up to £25,000) and level two £2,000 per year (up to £10,000), scholarship applicants need to hold their academic offer letter for the undergraduate programme beginning in September 2021.

The scholarship waiver of £5,000 for PG programmes will be awarded based on excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. To be eligible for the scholarship, the student needs to hold an academic offer entry for the postgraduate programmes either in September 2021 or January 2022.

The varsity had earlier rolled out South Asia scholarships worth 5000 GBP/year for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students commencing September 2021 and January 2022. The scholarship is to support students from South Asia during these challenging times, which includes students from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

This scholarship announced by the university is for the bachelor degree programme students and for postgraduate degree programme students across a number of subjects such as Anatomy / Forensic Anthropology / Forensic and Medical Art, Architecture and Urban Planning, Art and Design, Biological/Biomedical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering / Medical Imaging, Business (Accountancy / Economics / Finance.