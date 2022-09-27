University of Canberra invites applications for scholarship worth 1 crore; check how to apply, deadline, eligibility

The University of Canberra, Australia is offering the Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion scholarship to international students. Interested students from India can apply for this scholarship at the official website of the university — canberra.edu.au. Last date to apply for the scholarship is October 9.

Interested candidates should remember that they can apply for this scholarship only if they have an offer letter from the university for the upcoming academic year.

Under this initiative, there are three scholarships which are being offered to international students intending to commence at UC in semester one, 2023. The scholarship has a total combined value of up to $200,000 (approximately up to Rs 1 crore) per student, which will mostly all major expenses of the students such as tuition fees for the course duration, on-campus accommodation, and a yearly allowance of $10,000 (Australian dollars).

Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion scholarship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university — canberra.edu.au.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the tab for ‘future students’ and then ‘international study’.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion scholarship from the ‘scholarship’ column.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘apply now’ and complete the supplementary form. This includes a personal statement.

Step 5: Submit the application. Download and save for future reference.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted for an interview at the end of October and final scholarship outcomes will be announced in November 2022.

To be eligible for these scholarships, candidates should have satisfied the programme academic requirement with a minimum of 80 per cent average (or equivalent), and they should hold any form of offer letter (including conditional or provisional offer) issued by the University of Canberra. Also, dependants will not be eligible for the scholarship, or able to accompany the primary visa applicant.