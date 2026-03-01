University of Birmingham offers £10,000 scholarship for Indian PG students for 2026

The University of Birmingham has invited applications for its India Postgraduate Chancellor’s Scholarship for students joining in September 2026. The scholarship will provide £10,000 towards tuition fees for selected Indian students enrolling in full-time postgraduate Master’s programmes at its UK campus.
The award amount has been increased for the 2026 intake. In 2024, the university offered 15 scholarships worth £2,000 each. In 2025, 50 scholarships of £5,000 were awarded. For 2026, 15 scholarships will be granted, each valued at £10,000 for the first year of study.
The scholarship will be available to students beginning their postgraduate taught programme in the 2026–27 academic year at the Birmingham (Edgbaston) campus. Applications are open, and the last date to apply is May 31, 2026.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must have received an offer for a full-time postgraduate programme starting in September 2026 and must select the University of Birmingham as their firm choice. They should meet the academic conditions stated in their offer letter.
Candidates must be domiciled in India and classified as overseas fee payers for tuition purposes. They are required to pay a £3,000 deposit by the deadline mentioned in their offer letter. Students must also demonstrate that they can cover the remaining tuition fees and living expenses in the UK. The scholarship cannot be deferred to a later intake.
How to apply
Students must first accept their offer from the university and pay the required deposit. After this, they can submit a separate scholarship application before the May 31 deadline. Selection will be based on academic merit and the Statement of Purpose submitted by the applicant.
Selected students must enrol in September 2026 and pay the net tuition fees for the first year by November 1 following enrolment.