University of Birmingham offers £10,000 scholarship for Indian PG students for 2026

The University of Birmingham has invited applications for its India Postgraduate Chancellor’s Scholarship for students joining in September 2026. The scholarship will provide £10,000 towards tuition fees for selected Indian students enrolling in full-time postgraduate Master’s programmes at its UK campus.

The award amount has been increased for the 2026 intake. In 2024, the university offered 15 scholarships worth £2,000 each. In 2025, 50 scholarships of £5,000 were awarded. For 2026, 15 scholarships will be granted, each valued at £10,000 for the first year of study.

The scholarship will be available to students beginning their postgraduate taught programme in the 2026–27 academic year at the Birmingham (Edgbaston) campus. Applications are open, and the last date to apply is May 31, 2026.