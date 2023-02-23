University of Birmingham launches Chancellor’s Scholarship in India

The University of Birmingham is inviting applications for a new fully-funded scholarship, which also includes accommodation expenses. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – www.birmingham.ac.uk.

This scholarship scheme is open to Indian students applying for postgraduate programmes at the university’s campuses in Birmingham and Dubai.

Under this scholarship, the winner will be awarded a full tuition fee waiver along with the accommodation costs, up to the duration of the programme. In addition to the winner, four runner ups will be awarded tuition fee waiver of £5,000.

To apply for the scholarship, candidates must have a valid study offer from the University of Birmingham. In the last round, selected candidates are required to submit a three-minute video answering two key questions:

— What challenges have you overcome in life?

— What innovation would you suggest to solve a challenge faced by India and the UK?

According to the official notification, “Candidates should have an excellent academic track record and demonstrate that they have overcome challenging circumstances. They should also have an innovative idea that can solve some of the complex challenges facing both the UK and India.”