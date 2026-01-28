UK’s University of Birmingham announces £12,500 ‘Future Skills Scholarship’ for Indian students

The application deadline is April 30, 2026, and applications for the 2026 academic intake are currently open.

The University of Birmingham has announced the launch of its Future Skills Scholarship, offering financial awards of up to £12,500 for Indian students enrolling in select future-focused Master’s programmes at its UK campus from September 2026.

Aimed at supporting talented students from India, the scholarship is part of the university’s broader commitment to investing over £3 million in international talent, as per a statement by the university.

For Indian students, who form one of the world’s youngest and most globally mobile talent pools, access to education focused on these future skills can open pathways to international careers while also enabling graduates to contribute to economic growth, public health resilience, and sustainable development in India.