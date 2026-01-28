UK’s University of Birmingham announces £12,500 ‘Future Skills Scholarship’ for Indian students

The University of Birmingham has announced the launch of its Future Skills Scholarship, offering financial awards of up to £12,500 for Indian students enrolling in select future-focused Master’s programmes at its UK campus from September 2026.
Aimed at supporting talented students from India, the scholarship is part of the university’s broader commitment to investing over £3 million in international talent, as per a statement by the university.
For Indian students, who form one of the world’s youngest and most globally mobile talent pools, access to education focused on these future skills can open pathways to international careers while also enabling graduates to contribute to economic growth, public health resilience, and sustainable development in India.
Commenting on the initiative, Professor Mark Lee, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor (India) at the University of Birmingham, said the scholarship reinforces the university’s commitment to Indian students seeking world-class education. “Education opens doors, expands horizons, and creates new possibilities. We are committed to ensuring that more Indian students can access these opportunities and develop the skills that will shape tomorrow’s industries,” he said.
The scholarship is open to students domiciled in India who are commencing full-time Master’s study in September 2026. Eligible programmes include MSc Business Analytics, MSc Marketing, MSc Data Science, MSc Advanced Engineering Management, MPH Public Health, MSc Molecular Biotechnology, MA International Relations, and most LLM programmes, excluding LLM Energy and Environmental Law (Distance Learning).
The registration deadline is April 30, 2026, and applications for the 2026 academic intake are currently open. Detailed information on eligibility criteria and the application process is available on the University of Birmingham’s official website.
