University of Auckland announces micro-internship programme

The University of Auckland launched a virtual micro-internship programme for international students both in New Zealand and those studying with the University from overseas.

The micro-internship is a three-week programme involving around 20 hours of work per week. Interns will work in small teams to tackle a business challenge for an Auckland-based employer. The programme includes an online induction and briefing session to get to know the team and the project.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university held a pilot micro-internship programme for 100 students with Auckland businesses including KPMG and Deloitte, among others, over the inter-semester break this year. After the pilot project was received a good response, it is being offered to international students.

It is now being delivered in partnership with Global Talent Solutions and the internship will be extended to 500 students over two new rounds of the programme. The first round commenced on November 23 while the second will run in February 2021, the university informed.

“With an aim to support students in developing their employability skills, this initiative will help students gain real-world industry experience with leading New Zealand organisations,” the university claims in an official statement.

Brett Berquist, director international at The University of Auckland said, “This programme is just one of the many approaches we have taken to support our international students impacted by Covid-19. Most importantly, it provides an avenue for those who are still outside New Zealand to remain connected with their peers here in Auckland and contribute to the city’s economic recovery. It’s great to see our students bringing their skills and global perspectives to the project.”

