UK universities hit record high applications; Indian students rank second among international UG applicants

A total of 695,740 students applied through UCAS for undergraduate admissions this year, up 4.6% from 665,070 in the previous year. (AI Image)

The UK has recorded its highest-ever number of undergraduate applicants in 2026, with fresh Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) data showing a record surge in international applications. India emerged as the second-largest source of overseas undergraduate applicants, behind only China.

A total of 695,740 students applied through UCAS for undergraduate admissions this year, up 4.6% from 665,070 in the previous year. International applications rose 7.1% year-on-year to a record 148,350, outpacing growth among domestic applicants.

Record international demand

International undergraduate applicants reached a record 1,48,350 in 2026, a 7.1% increase from 138,460 last year. This translates to an additional 9,890 overseas applicants in a single admission cycle.

The latest figure also continues a long-term upward trend. International applications stood at 120,080 in 2017 and have steadily climbed over the past decade, touching a new high this year after minor fluctuations in recent admission cycles.