UK universities hit record high applications; Indian students rank second among international UG applicants

Among UK applicants, the number of 18-year-olds applying rose 5% to 344,760, while applications from those aged 21 years and above increased by 1% to 87,180.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 20, 2026 07:03 PM IST
A total of 695,740 students applied through UCAS for undergraduate admissions this year, up 4.6% from 665,070 in the previous year. (AI Image)A total of 695,740 students applied through UCAS for undergraduate admissions this year, up 4.6% from 665,070 in the previous year. (AI Image)
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The UK has recorded its highest-ever number of undergraduate applicants in 2026, with fresh Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) data showing a record surge in international applications. India emerged as the second-largest source of overseas undergraduate applicants, behind only China.

A total of 695,740 students applied through UCAS for undergraduate admissions this year, up 4.6% from 665,070 in the previous year. International applications rose 7.1% year-on-year to a record 148,350, outpacing growth among domestic applicants.

Record international demand

International undergraduate applicants reached a record 1,48,350 in 2026, a 7.1% increase from 138,460 last year. This translates to an additional 9,890 overseas applicants in a single admission cycle.

The latest figure also continues a long-term upward trend. International applications stood at 120,080 in 2017 and have steadily climbed over the past decade, touching a new high this year after minor fluctuations in recent admission cycles.

Among UK applicants, the number of 18-year-olds applying rose 5% to 344,760, while applications from those aged 21 years and above increased by 1% to 87,180.

China remains largest source, India among top markets

China continued to be the largest international source market with 38,000 applicants, followed by India (11,470), the United States (8,270), Ireland (6,880) and Hong Kong (4,990).

China also recorded the biggest year-on-year increase, adding 4,140 applicants compared with 2025. Ireland and Iran each saw an increase of 810 applicants, while Nigeria added 680 and Turkey 460.

UK UG applicants 2026 country of origin

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A few countries registered small declines. Applications from Russia, Pakistan and Canada each fell by around 100, while the European Union recorded a decline of 140 applicants. Saudi Arabia saw the largest drop among the listed countries, with 350 fewer applicants than last year.

Engineering sees biggest surge

Subject-wise, Engineering and Technology recorded the strongest growth in applications between 2025 and 2026, with 38,260 additional applicants.

It was followed by Social Sciences (+30,980), Subjects Allied to Medicine (+24,460), Law (+15,340) and Medicine and Dentistry (+14,220), indicating sustained interest in professional and STEM-focused programmes.

uk courses in ug most popular 2026

In contrast, Computing registered the sharpest decline, attracting 10,210 fewer applicants than last year. Other subjects reporting lower application numbers included Language and Area Studies (-4,010), Design, Creative and Performing Arts (-1,470), Agriculture, Food and Related Studies (-600) and Combined and General Studies (-240).

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The latest UCAS figures suggest that while international demand for UK higher education continues to reach new highs, applicant preferences are also shifting, with engineering, healthcare and law emerging as the fastest-growing areas of study, even as interest in computing courses declines.

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