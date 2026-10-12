UK university crisis: Job cuts, strikes and course closures put arts, humanities under pressure

As financial pressures push British universities to cut jobs and shut courses, the University of Nottingham has approved a controversial restructuring plan that includes job losses, the closure of modern languages and music degrees, and an end to traditional one-to-one personal tutoring, according to a BBC report.

The university said the changes were necessary because its long-term prospects were “unsustainable”. The decision comes as staff at Nottingham, Edinburgh, and Dundee universities stage prolonged strikes over redundancies and academic cuts, exposing the financial strain reshaping higher education across the United Kingdom.

In May, Nottingham announced proposals to cut 609 of its 7,363 full-time equivalent roles over three years. It also announced the suspension of all modern language and music courses for new students and that it was looking to “reduce its nursing offer”. The University and College Union (UCU), which is conducting strikes until December 11, has said it is considering further action if managers do not return to negotiations.

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UK universities face strikes over job cuts

The disputes at these universities highlight growing tensions between university management seeking to control costs and staff opposing redundancies and changes to academic programmes.

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At Edinburgh, the dispute centres on £140 million in planned cuts, with the union warning of significant job losses. Nottingham staff are protesting against proposed redundancies and course closures affecting modern foreign languages, American and Canadian studies, and music. Dundee staff are also striking over cuts and compulsory redundancies.

The industrial action has raised concerns about disruption to classes, assessments, and academic support. It has also drawn attention to the financial pressures prompting universities to reconsider academic offerings, merge departments, and reduce staffing.

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‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees: Why arts and humanities are under pressure

The proposed closures have intensified concerns about the future of arts, humanities, music, and modern languages—disciplines sometimes dismissed in public discourse as “Mickey Mouse” degrees.

An article published by Cherwell, Oxford University’s student newspaper, noted that several institutions closed music courses in recent years, alongside reductions in arts, humanities, and language programmes. It cited Nottingham’s proposed changes to music and modern languages as a prominent example and pointed to Kingston University’s decision the previous year to scrap courses including English, philosophy, and international relations.

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The debate raises questions about whether universities should assess courses primarily through graduate salaries and immediate employment outcomes, or also consider their wider intellectual, cultural, and social value.

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The British Academy’s 2020 report, Qualified for the Future: Quantifying Demand for Arts, Humanities and Social Science Skills, found that STEM graduates earned around £6,000 more annually than arts, humanities, and social sciences graduates after 10 years of employment.

However, the salary difference does not capture the full range of careers available to graduates or the wider contribution of skills developed across disciplines.

Another 2023 report by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), Humanities Education is a UK Strength, found that eight of the UK’s 10 fastest-growing sectors employed more humanities graduates than graduates from any other discipline. The report argued against treating humanities and STEM education as competing priorities, highlighting the value of transferable skills developed through humanities degrees.

Moreover, the arts also contribute to the wider economy through the creative industries, which contribute an estimated £59.4 billion annually to the UK economy, according to figures cited by the sector. Film, music, publishing, and other creative industries rely on skills such as writing, research, languages, cultural interpretation, and storytelling. British cultural exports such as The Beatles, Harry Potter, and James

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Bond illustrate how cultural production can generate commercial value while shaping the country’s international reputation.

UK universities look overseas to diversify revenue

Alongside course closures, staff reductions and other cost-cutting measures, UK universities are exploring overseas markets for new revenue sources.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, institutions are considering international branch campuses, transnational education partnerships, online learning and executive education to diversify their income. The University of Surrey was planning a campus in India, while the University of Exeter had launched a campus in Cairo in partnership with Ain Shams University. Cardiff University was also exploring opportunities in markets including India, China, Kazakhstan, Southeast Asia, and Saudi Arabia.

The strategy is clear. The UK is known for its higher education and is taking efforts to expand its global reach while reducing reliance on international students travelling to the country. However, overseas expansion is unfolding alongside domestic restructuring, as institutions reassess their spending and sources of income.

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OfS warns of continuing financial pressure

The Office for Students (OfS), England’s higher education regulator, has warned that financial challenges across the sector remain significant. Around 45 per cent of English higher education institutions faced a deficit in 2025-26.

In its latest analysis of financial sustainability, the regulator cited uncertainty over student recruitment, inflation, rising operating costs, and pressure on universities’ cash flow. Some institutions have become increasingly reliant on bank credit to manage fluctuations in income and expenditure, leaving limited financial reserves to deal with unexpected costs.

The regulator also highlighted the potential impact of an international student levy, which it estimates could cost the sector £570 million from 2028.

“The nature of the financial challenges facing the sector remain similar to those we have discussed in our previous analysis reports. This includes continued uncertainty about student recruitment, compounded by inflation and rising costs, with providers needing to continuously plan for future cost increases, including the predicted £570 million cost to the sector from the international student levy from 2028,” the OfS said.

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The regulator also pointed to the potential impact of the crisis in West Asia on operating costs, student recruitment, and students’ cost of living. Sustained pressure on operating cash flow and diminishing liquidity levels have increased institutions’ reliance on credit facilities, it said, with some providers having minimal financial contingency to manage unforeseen expenses.

However, the financial picture varies considerably across the sector. According to the OfS, adjusted surpluses across English higher education providers increased by 14.7 per cent, but the improvement was driven mainly by medium-sized, smaller, specialist creative, and specialist institutions. Larger research-intensive, larger teaching-intensive and Level 4 and 5 providers recorded a deterioration in performance.

“Gains are not evenly distributed, with significant differences both between and within provider typologies,” the OfS said, cautioning that the overall improvement should be interpreted in the context of these differences.

Meanwhile, Universities UK, which represents higher education institutions across the country, said universities were seeking ways to manage financial challenges while protecting education standards.

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“UK universities, like many around the world, are navigating a challenging financial landscape. University leaders are taking decisive action by driving efficiencies and strengthening international partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability. A Universities UK survey conducted earlier this year showed how the sector is finding creative, collaborative solutions to do more with less and ensure it can continue to deliver the world-class education the UK is known for. Importantly, through these transformations, universities have continued to protect the quality of the student experience, maintaining world-leading teaching and excellent student support,” the organisation said.

However, the strikes and proposed closures underline concerns about how these changes affect staff, academic provision, and student support.

What course closures mean for international students

For international students, course closures can carry additional financial and personal consequences. Students may have paid tuition fees, entered accommodation contracts, and made travel arrangements before being informed that their programmes are being withdrawn. Transferring to another institution may require changes to academic plans and could affect immigration arrangements.

The OfS said international students are entitled to the same protections as domestic students when a course closes. Universities are expected to honour their contractual obligations under student protection plans and applicable refund and compensation policies. However, the regulator acknowledged that international students may face additional financial, personal, and immigration risks and said institutions should take these into account when making changes.

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“We engage with universities and other higher education institutions closely to ensure the impact and disruption for all students is minimised as much as possible,” the OfS said.

The OfS does not expect multiple university closures in the short term, but anticipates further structural changes, including course and subject closures and departmental mergers. It said its priority when institutions take significant action is to ensure students’ interests are protected.