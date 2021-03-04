UK to open new graduate route for international students on July 1

The bachelor's degree holder will be able to work for a maximum period of two years and three years for doctoral students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The United Kingdom will open a new graduate route for international students from July 1. The new route will be open to students from other countries including India who have completed their course of study at bachelors or doctoral level in the UK.

The bachelor’s degree holder will be able to work for a maximum period of two years and three years for doctoral students, the UK government in its release mentioned. The route will be unsponsored, students without a job offer can also apply.

The candidates can also apply for jobs in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. “The new graduate route will help the UK government to achieve the ambition set out in the international education strategy to increase the number of international students in higher education in the UK to 6,00,000 by 2030,” the release read.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The flow of students between India and the UK makes the human connection between our countries – the ‘living bridge’ – ever stronger. I’m delighted that increasing numbers of talented Indian students are choosing the UK to study, and even more so that the Graduate route will allow them to work in the UK after their studies. Their presence in the heart of the new partnership between India and the UK.”

The students who started their studies in January or February this year will have to be within the country by September 27, while those who started in Autumn last year will have till June 21.