UK to cap student loan interest at 6% amid inflation concerns

Britain said on Tuesday it would cap interest rates on millions of student loans at 6% from September 2026, saying conflict in the Middle East risked pushing up inflation and sharply increasing borrowing costs for graduates. The student loan system in England and Wales has drawn criticism, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in February he would look at ways to ⁠make it fairer.

The government has been accused by some lawmakers, including in its own Labour Party, of ripping off graduates with inflated interest charges and unfavourable repayment conditions.

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