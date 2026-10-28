UK international students to generate £40.4 billion for economy, finds report

The 404,500 international students who began higher education courses in the United Kingdom in the 2024-25 academic year are expected to generate £45.1 billion in economic benefits, against estimated public costs of £4.7 billion, according to a report by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Kaplan International Pathways. London Economics conducted the study.

The report, titled The Benefits and Costs of International Higher Education Students to the UK Economy, estimates that every 10 international students generate approximately £1 million in net economic benefits over the duration of their studies. The estimated benefit-to-cost ratio is 9.7 to 1, with the average net contribution per student standing at around £100,000.

The economic activity generated by the 2024-25 cohort is also estimated to support approximately 287,300 full-time equivalent jobs across the UK. The findings come amid ongoing debate over immigration policy and the country’s efforts to attract international students in an increasingly competitive global higher education market.

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Despite the economic contribution, the number of international students starting higher education courses in the UK has declined since reaching its peak in 2022-23. The report estimates that the number of new international students fell by approximately 54,500, or 12%, by 2024-25.

Had student numbers remained at their 2022-23 level, the net economic contribution of the 2024-25 cohort would have been around £2.9 billion higher, the report said. On a comparable, inflation-adjusted basis, the net economic impact increased from £36.3 billion for the 2021-22 cohort to £40.4 billion for the 2024-25 cohort.

The report also highlights the geographical spread of the benefits. International students are estimated to contribute an average of £62 million in net economic value to each UK parliamentary constituency over the duration of their studies, equivalent to approximately £580 per resident. For the first time, the analysis used detailed data on students’ term-time addresses to provide a more precise assessment of their local economic impact.

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Rose Stephenson, director of policy and strategy at HEPI, said: “The findings highlighted the economic implications of policies aimed at reducing international student numbers. She said international students generate substantial economic benefits and support the financial sustainability of many universities, adding that policymakers should consider the economic costs alongside the potential political benefits of restrictions.

Maike Halterbeck, partner at London Economics, said the research provided updated evidence of the value international students bring to the UK economy. She also warned that the decline in new student numbers, alongside forthcoming policy changes, including the proposed international student levy, could affect the sector’s future contribution.

The report was published on July 9, 2026, and examines the economic benefits and public costs associated with international students who began higher education qualifications in the UK in 2024-25.