UK India Young Professionals Visa Scheme 2026: Deadline on July 23; how to apply?

The UK has opened the second and final ballot for the India Young Professionals Scheme (IYPS) 2026. Indian citizens who want to apply for the visa must first enter this ballot, as it is the only way to receive an invitation to submit a visa application.

The ballot opened on July 21 and will close at 1:30 pm IST on July 23, 2026. Applicants can enter at any time before the deadline through the official UK government website. Those selected through the random draw will receive the outcome by email within two weeks after the ballot closes.

3,000 visas earmarked for Indians

The July round will allocate the remaining places under the scheme after most of the 3,000 visas earmarked for Indian nationals in 2026 were filled through the first ballot held in February. Since demand exceeds the number of available visas, eligible applicants cannot apply directly. They must first secure a place through the ballot before being invited to submit a visa application.