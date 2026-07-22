UK India Young Professionals Visa Scheme 2026: Deadline on July 23; how to apply?

The UK has opened the second and final ballot for the India Young Professionals Scheme (IYPS) 2026. Indian citizens who want to apply for the visa must first enter this ballot, as it is the only way to receive an invitation to submit a visa application.
The ballot opened on July 21 and will close at 1:30 pm IST on July 23, 2026. Applicants can enter at any time before the deadline through the official UK government website. Those selected through the random draw will receive the outcome by email within two weeks after the ballot closes.
3,000 visas earmarked for Indians
The July round will allocate the remaining places under the scheme after most of the 3,000 visas earmarked for Indian nationals in 2026 were filled through the first ballot held in February. Since demand exceeds the number of available visas, eligible applicants cannot apply directly. They must first secure a place through the ballot before being invited to submit a visa application.
Unlike several other UK work visa routes, the India Young Professionals Scheme does not require applicants to have a job offer or employer sponsorship before applying. Those selected can live, work, study and travel in the UK for up to 24 months, subject to the conditions of the visa.
The UK government has also reiterated that entering the ballot is free. However, applicants should register only if they genuinely intend to apply for the visa and already meet all the eligibility requirements. Those invited to apply will have to pay a £340 visa application fee, in addition to the Immigration Health Surcharge, while completing the visa process.
To enter the ballot, applicants must provide their name, date of birth, passport details, a scanned copy or photograph of their passport, along with their phone number and email address. Only one ballot entry is permitted per person during each round. Any additional entries submitted by the same individual will not be considered.
The government has advised applicants to verify that they meet all eligibility conditions before entering the ballot.
Who is eligible to apply?
Besides being an Indian citizen, applicants are generally required to be between 18 and 30 years of age, hold at least a bachelor’s degree or another eligible qualification, have at least £2,530 in savings to support themselves in the UK, and must not have dependent children under the age of 18.
Selection in the ballot does not automatically result in the grant of a visa. Instead, successful applicants receive an invitation to begin the formal application process. They will have 90 days from the date of receiving the invitation email to submit the online application, pay the visa fee and Immigration Health Surcharge, and complete biometric formalities by providing their fingerprints and photograph.
The UK government has clarified that applicants selected in the ballot are under no obligation to complete the visa application if they later decide not to proceed. At the same time, those who are not selected cannot challenge the outcome, as the ballot results are final. They may, however, participate in future ballots if the scheme continues and they continue to satisfy the eligibility criteria.
The India Young Professionals Scheme was introduced under the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership to facilitate temporary mobility between the two countries. The scheme is separate from the UK’s Skilled Worker visa route because it does not require sponsorship from an employer, but access is restricted through a ballot due to the limited number of places available each year.