UK was once a top study destination: How immigration rules changed its appeal

UK student visa applications fell 16 per cent in the year ending August 2026, with the latest Home Office figures showing 360,700 applications from main applicants, down from the previous year. Applications from student dependants also fell 22 per cent to 17,000. Together, the two categories accounted for 377,700 applications during the September 2025-August 2026 cycle, compared with 449,800 in the previous cycle.

The fall is significant because August is normally the busiest month for UK study visa applications, ahead of the September academic intake. The Home Office says sponsored study visa applications follow a seasonal pattern, with a second, smaller peak in December before the January intake. Monthly data also shows the August peak has weakened: applications from main applicants stood at around 144,200 in August 2022 and 147,200 in August 2023, before falling to 122,100 in August 2024, 120,300 in August 2025 and about 99,500 in August 2026.