UK was once a top study destination: How immigration rules changed its appeal

UK student visa applications fell 16 per cent in the year ending August 2026, with the latest Home Office figures showing 360,700 applications from main applicants, down from the previous year. Applications from student dependants also fell 22 per cent to 17,000. Together, the two categories accounted for 377,700 applications during the September 2025-August 2026 cycle, compared with 449,800 in the previous cycle.
The fall is significant because August is normally the busiest month for UK study visa applications, ahead of the September academic intake. The Home Office says sponsored study visa applications follow a seasonal pattern, with a second, smaller peak in December before the January intake. Monthly data also shows the August peak has weakened: applications from main applicants stood at around 144,200 in August 2022 and 147,200 in August 2023, before falling to 122,100 in August 2024, 120,300 in August 2025 and about 99,500 in August 2026.
The longer-term cycle data shows how sharply the composition of UK student migration has changed. Main-applicant applications rose slightly from 423,600 in 2023-24 to 427,900 in 2024-25, before dropping to 360,700 in 2025-26, an 18 per cent fall. Dependant applications, meanwhile, have collapsed from 156,400 in 2022-23 to 68,200 in 2023-24, 21,900 in 2024-25 and 17,000 in 2025-26.
The government directly links the sustained fall in dependant applications to immigration rule changes introduced on January 1, 2024, which prevent most international students from bringing dependants. The latest figure is 88 per cent below the level recorded in the year ending December 2023, before the restrictions came into effect. Exceptions continue to apply to some students, including those on eligible postgraduate research courses.
For the broader fall in main-applicant numbers, however, the picture is less straightforward. Earlier Home Office data had shown a period of recovery in student visa applications, followed by renewed declines. The government has also noted that policy changes can affect application volumes, while the wider UK immigration debate has increasingly focused on reducing migration and tightening routes available after study. In 2025, proposed reforms included shortening the Graduate Route from two years to 18 months, adding further uncertainty for students assessing their post-study options.
The Indian student market is particularly important in this context. Indians remained the largest nationality receiving UK sponsored study visas in the year ending December 2025, with 95,231 visas, accounting for 23 per cent of main-applicant grants. But the subsequent Home Office data for the year ending June 2026 showed Indian student visa grants falling 16 per cent year on year.
Indian students and organisations have previously cited several factors behind the weakening interest in the UK, including restrictions on dependants, uncertainty over post-study work opportunities, higher costs and concerns about job prospects. A 2024 report cited by The Indian Express also pointed to safety concerns and confusion around immigration rules, while student representatives said limited employment opportunities were making the UK less attractive.