UK higher education enrollments fall as postgraduate taught numbers slide

The total number of higher education (HE) student enrolments fell by 1 per cent in the 2024-25 academic year, according to new figures. This drop is largely due to a continued decline in postgraduate taught students despite growth in first degree and research enrolments.

Accredited official statistics released by HESA (the Higher Education Statistics Agency) show that 28,63,180 students were enrolled at UK higher education institutes in the 2024-25 academic year, down from 29,00,240 the previous year. First degree courses remained the most popular route into higher education, accounting for 51 per cent of all enrolments. Entrants to first degree programmes rose by 2 per cent to 6,68,170. However, enrolments in other undergraduate courses dropped sharply, falling by 7 per cent compared with 2023-24.

The most significant pressure point was postgraduate taught study, where entrant numbers declined by 5 per cent, extending a downturn that began in 2022-23. The fall was driven by international students, with enrolments from outside the European Union down by 10 per cent and EU entrants decreasing by 8 per cent. In contrast, UK-domiciled postgraduate taught numbers remained broadly flat.

Sixty eight per cent of full-time postgraduate students were from outside the UK, but the sector saw its second annual decrease in the total number of these students. Non-UK entrants to taught master’s degrees fell by 10% from the previous year.

Entrant numbers from India (-12%), China (-5%), and Nigeria (-33%) all fell for the second year in a row, while numbers from Pakistan increased by 5%. Nepal entered the top five countries of origin for non-EU entrants to UK higher education, overtaking the United States, following changes to visa regulations in Australia. A total of 17,385 Nepalese students started UK HE courses in 2024-25, more than 10 times the 1,165 students who entered in 2020-21.

In 2025, the United Kingdom had 1,73,190 Indian students in higher education, as per data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the winter-session of Parliament in December 2025.

By comparison, postgraduate research enrolments increased by 11 per cent year-on-year, suggesting sustained demand for doctoral-level study despite broader volatility in the sector.

The number of transnational education (TNE) students studying wholly overseas for UK qualifications rose by 8% in 2024-25 to 6,69,950, coming close to the number of international students studying in the UK (6,85,565). The total number of TNE students has risen by 37 per cent since 2020-21 and includes distance learners, students attending overseas campuses of UK providers, and students studying for UK qualifications at foreign universities.

The decline in enrolments was mirrored in qualification outcomes, a statement in the Higher Education Student Statistics: UK, 2024-25 data said. A total of 10,43,665 qualifications were awarded in 2024-25, a 1 per cent decrease from 10,53,770 in the previous academic year. As many as 4,76,530 first degrees were awarded, of which 30% were awarded first class honours, up by one percentage point compared to last year.

About 26,175 doctorate degrees were awarded, of which 54 per cent were awarded to UK students. As many as 361,305 master’s degrees were awarded – 5% fewer than in 2023/24. 73% of taught master’s degrees were awarded to non-UK students.

While postgraduate taught and first degree qualifications remained the most commonly awarded, postgraduate taught awards fell by 5 per cent, reversing strong growth seen since 2019-20.

The number of students studying language and area studies continued to decline in 2024-25, falling by 6 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of students in computing subjects rose by 7 per cent, with artificial intelligence growing by 21 per cent.

Business and management continues to be the most popular subject area, accounting for 20 per cent of all higher education students.

Additionally, the UK has set up a new Education Sector Action Group to work with the International Education Champion, universities, colleges, and schools to remove trade barriers and expand the country’s education and skills offerings in high-growth markets.