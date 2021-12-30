UK emerges as the most popular destination for study abroad aspirants: Report

The UK is the most popular study abroad destination followed by Canada and the USA, according to data of over 75,000 applications processed by Leap Scholar. The data analysed revealed interesting trends witnessed during 2021.

Based on the applications for the year, the most popular country is the UK at 49 per cent, followed by Canada at 36 per cent, and the USA at 18 per cent. The most popular courses for study abroad in 2021 include MBA, MSc Data Science, and Computer Science, while MSc Management, Business Analytics, and Project Management saw an increase in popularity. The year has witnessed an increasing trend of students preferring specialized courses.

“2021 has seen a pent-up demand in the study abroad space and the aspiration to go overseas for education is higher than ever among students. They are exploring new and diverse ambitions,” said Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Leap Scholar.

With the introduction of the Graduation Immigration Route, interest in the UK as a study abroad destination has zoomed. The new policy allows students graduating from UK universities to work in the UK for up to 2 years. This trend is expected to continue in 2022 as well.

Canada continued to be a favoured destination among students supported by diverse educational opportunities and a student-friendly policy stance. The US had a particularly strong rebound with the new political administration taking a welcoming stance towards international students.