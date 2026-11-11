69% of UK business schools see fall in overseas enrolments as financial crisis deepens

Rising decline in international student enrolments is adding to the financial pressure on UK universities, with business schools reporting a sharp fall in overseas recruitment at the start of the 2026-27 academic year. Nearly seven in 10 business schools in the UK reported lower international enrolments, almost double the proportion recorded a year ago, according to the Chartered Association of Business Schools (Chartered ABS) Annual Membership Survey 2026.

The survey found that 69 per cent of responding business schools reported a decline in international enrolments, compared with 35 per cent in the previous survey. The fall was particularly pronounced at the postgraduate level, where three-quarters of schools reported lower international enrolments, including 60 per cent that described the decline as significant.

Last year, only 39 per cent reported a fall in international postgraduate recruitment. Overall, 67 per cent of respondents said they were below their postgraduate international recruitment targets.

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Undergraduate recruitment has also weakened, although the decline is less severe. Three in five business schools reported lower international undergraduate enrolments, with 29 per cent recording a significant fall. More than half (57 per cent) said they were below their international undergraduate recruitment targets.

Why are international enrolments falling?

The survey identifies changes in the UK government’s immigration policies as a major factor behind the decline. One of the concerns for business schools is the reduction in the duration of the Graduate Route visa, which allows eligible international graduates to remain in the UK after completing their degrees to look for work or take up employment.

As many as 75 per cent of business school deans said the reduction in the Graduate Route’s duration had negatively affected international recruitment in 2025-26. Another 82 per cent expect the impact to continue in 2026-27. The importance of the visa to recruitment is evident from the survey: 39 per cent described it as critically important, while another 46 per cent considered it important.

Changes to the Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA) requirements for institutions sponsoring international students are another concern. Around 60 per cent of responding schools reported a negative impact from the tighter requirements in 2025-26. This is expected to rise to 74 per cent in 2026-27, with nearly a third anticipating a very negative impact. Some deans also cited an increase in student visa refusals as an additional recruitment challenge. Meanwhile, 71 per cent expect the proposed international student levy to negatively affect recruitment once introduced.

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The slowdown is also reflected in the UK’s overall immigration figures. According to the latest available Home Office data, sponsored study visa grants to main applicants fell to 3,83,455 in the year ending June 2026, 11 per cent lower than the previous year and 41 per cent below the peak recorded in the year ending June 2023.

More recent figures show that applications for sponsored study visas from main applicants fell to 3,52,500 in the year ending September 2026, a 19 per cent decline year-on-year. Applications from student dependants also dropped 31 per cent to 15,700.

India, one of the UK’s largest international student markets, has also seen a decline. The Home Office recorded 82,523 sponsored study visa grants to Indian main applicants in the year ending June 2026, making India the second-largest source country after China.

However, this was 16 per cent lower than the previous year. Indian students accounted for 23 per cent of all sponsored study visas issued to main applicants during this period.

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How is the decline affecting business schools?

The fall in overseas enrolments matters because business schools are an important source of tuition fee income for their parent universities. International students typically pay higher fees than domestic students, making overseas recruitment an important part of the financial model of many institutions.

The Chartered ABS survey found that 94 per cent of responding business schools relied to some extent on international student fees to remain financially viable. The pressure is already visible: 47 per cent of deans reported a decline in income in 2025-26, while 59 per cent expect their income to fall again in the current financial year. This marks a reversal from the previous survey, when 58 per cent expected income to increase and only 21 per cent anticipated a decline.

The implications extend to parent universities. On average, responding business schools contributed 56 per cent of their net income to their parent institutions in 2025-26. As universities attempt to bridge financial gaps, half of the respondents said their institutions had asked them to expand international operations. Another 48 per cent reported demands for higher student intake targets and increased faculty and staff workloads.

An increase in the domestic tuition fee cap is unlikely to offer much relief. Half of the deans said it would help their institution’s financial stability only to a very limited extent, while 15 per cent said it would have no impact. Domestic recruitment has also been mixed, with 37 per cent reporting an increase and a similar proportion reporting a decline.

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The outlook remains weak, with 60 per cent of business schools expecting January 2027 enrolments to be lower than in January 2026. Professor Stewart Robinson, chair of Chartered ABS, said falling international recruitment was damaging business school finances and the financial sustainability of universities. He also pointed to the proposed international student levy, which the government’s estimates suggest could cost the university sector £1 billion in its first three years.