UEA announces Sonny Mehta India scholarship for Indian writers

The UK-based University of East Anglia (UEA) has announced a fully sponsored annual Sonny Mehta India scholarship worth £28,500 for promising Indian writers. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 3, 2022. Students can check the website at uea.ac.uk for more details on the application process and eligibility criteria.

The Sonny Mehta India Scholarship is open to creative writing students from India and the Indian subcontinent. It will cover tuition fee and living costs, as well as contribute towards all the moving expenses to the UK for the duration of the course.

This scholarship is aimed towards encouraging young writers, by providing them with substantial financial help in the form of scholarships. The postgraduate scholarship programme at the UEA is meant for all those aspirants who are self-funded and can validate genuine financial needs along with outstanding creative writing potential.

This scholarship has been founded by Gita Mehta in the year 2021, t. The scholarship is offered in honour of her late husband, Sonny Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of US publishing house Alfred A Knopf and Chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Group.