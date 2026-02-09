UCSC Silicon Valley announces $1,000 merit scholarship for new F-1 international students

The scholarship is not available to continuing students, part-time enrolments, or applicants on non-F-1 visa categories.

UCSC Silicon Valley has announced the international student merit scholarship, a merit-based award for supporting international students, including those from India, who wish to pursue certificate-based education at UCSC Silicon Valley. The scholarship offers a one-time award of $1,000, applied as a reduction to the international student fee during the student’s first quarter of enrolment, and is available to new F-1 international students enrolling full-time in eligible UCSC Silicon Valley certificate programmes.

READ | Why Indian students are moving away from US universities? ‘Not the automatic choice anymore’

It is for international graduates and early-career professionals. The programmes include project-based coursework and curricula aligned with current industry practices and focus on building practical skills relevant to roles in technology, business, and innovation-driven sectors in the US and other global markets, according to the press release.