Trump administration probes Stanford, UCSD, Ohio State medical schools over race in admissions

The Trump administration has opened investigations into how race is considered in admissions at three medical schools, ratcheting up its pressure campaign against colleges and universities.

The Justice Department opened the investigations on Wednesday into possible discrimination at the medical schools of Stanford University, Ohio State, and the University of California, San Diego. Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, announced the investigations on X.

Through a series of investigations and executive actions, President Donald Trump has been ramping up scrutiny of universities he decries as overrun by liberal influence. His administration has previously targeted undergraduate admissions at selective colleges, demanding that they collect data to show they are in line with a 2023 Supreme Court decision forbidding affirmative action in college admissions.