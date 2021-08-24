Truman State University announces scholarship for Indian students joining during spring, fall 2022

The United States’ Truman State University is offering a special merit-based President’s Honorary Scholarship for international students from India. The university has shared the eligibility criteria and a number of student beneficiaries to be selected under each scholarship scheme.

The last date to submit applications is October 15, 2021, for Spring 2022 applicants and April 30, 2022, for fall 2022 applicants. Interested and eligible students can apply online at international.truman.edu/southasia/.

As per the university release, for the $10,000 scholarship students must have an SAT score of 1300, an IELTS of 7.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 3.5, and they have to additionally submit an essay. Under this scholarship scheme, a total of five students will be enrolled in Spring 2022 and 10 for Fall 2022.

Whereas, for availing the $7,500 scholarship, students must have an IELTS score of 7.0 or equivalent and either a GPA of 3.25 or SAT 1240, and submit an essay. The number of seats under this scheme has not been decided yet.

Similarly, for $5,000 scholarship, students must have an IELTS score of 6.5 or equivalent and either a GPA of 3.0 or SAT 1160. The seats under this scheme will vary as per the number of applications received.

“Truman State University recognises outstanding academic performance by offering a significant merit-based scholarship program for international students,” said Tim Urbonya, Executive Director of international education at Truman.

No separate application to the university is necessary for this special scholarship. Scholarship awards are renewable for up to eight semesters (4 years) by maintaining a 3.25 grade point average. The scholarship does not apply to summer enrollment. Students participate in four hours of service per week to the university when scholarships are renewed for the full value.