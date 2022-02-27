Truman State University announces President’s Honorary scholarship for Indian students

Updated: February 27, 2022 3:09:48 pm
The US-based Truman State University is offering the President’s Honorary scholarship for Indian students. These scholarships will be awarded for on-campus education for the fall 2022 session. Each meritorious Indian student will be awarded scholarships up to US$ 10,000.
Applications for the scholarships are open until April 30, 2022. To apply for the scholarship, students can visit — international.truman.edu/southasia.
The university offers a broad range of academic programmes through its five well-defined schools in areas of business, health sciences and education, science and mathematics, arts and letters, and social and cultural studies.
Eligibility
- Minimum eligibility criteria of 3.5 GPA and 1300 SAT and IELTS 7.0 or equivalent to be awarded a scholarship up to US$ 10,000, along with an essay.
- Minimum eligibility criteria of 3.25 GPA and 1240 SAT and IELTS 7.0 or equivalent, for a scholarship up to US$ 7,500. An essay is required.
- Along with essays, a minimum score of 3.0 GPA and 1160 SAT and IELTS 6.5 or equivalent for the scholarship up to US$ 5,000.
No different application to the university is needed for this special scholarship. In addition to this, scholarship awards can be renewed for up to eight semesters (four years) if a candidate is able to maintain a 3.25-grade point average.
