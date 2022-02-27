Truman State University announces President’s Honorary scholarship for Indian students

The US-based Truman State University is offering the President’s Honorary scholarship for Indian students. These scholarships will be awarded for on-campus education for the fall 2022 session. Each meritorious Indian student will be awarded scholarships up to US$ 10,000.

Applications for the scholarships are open until April 30, 2022. To apply for the scholarship, students can visit — international.truman.edu/southasia.

The university offers a broad range of academic programmes through its five well-defined schools in areas of business, health sciences and education, science and mathematics, arts and letters, and social and cultural studies.

Eligibility

Minimum eligibility criteria of 3.5 GPA and 1300 SAT and IELTS 7.0 or equivalent to be awarded a scholarship up to US$ 10,000, along with an essay.

Minimum eligibility criteria of 3.25 GPA and 1240 SAT and IELTS 7.0 or equivalent, for a scholarship up to US$ 7,500. An essay is required.

Along with essays, a minimum score of 3.0 GPA and 1160 SAT and IELTS 6.5 or equivalent for the scholarship up to US$ 5,000.

No different application to the university is needed for this special scholarship. In addition to this, scholarship awards can be renewed for up to eight semesters (four years) if a candidate is able to maintain a 3.25-grade point average.