Study Abroad: What you can expect as an international student

Thousands of students from India travel abroad for higher studies every year. The United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Australia are some of the most preferred destinations.

Preparations to secure admissions start several months before departure. Most students seek the help of professional travel agents to make arrangements. Travelling to a new country, however, is only the beginning. Students still need support setting up accommodation, banking, phone plans etc. Some, but very few, study abroad companies also provide support for this part of the process, like Halp.co.

This article will discuss some things students can expect when going abroad for university.

Academics: More freedom and flexibility

Traditionally, the Indian education system requires students to focus on courses that are a part of their main studies. However, students can mix and match their courses in most international universities and colleges. Besides the major courses, students are required to take elective courses. These courses are generally not related to the primary stream of study and provide an excellent opportunity to explore other interests. Some programs also require co-ops or internships.

There is also a lot of flexibility, which is subject to some limitations, in choosing the timing of their classes within certain limits. Students can opt for early morning or afternoon classes depending on their daily routine.

The sizes of the classes can also vary significantly. Depending on the course, the number of students can be as low as 30 or as high as 500. Students should be mentally prepared for this variance.

Social and cultural differences

There are stark differences between most cultures. The way people dress, eat or interact with each other could be entirely different from where a student grew up. Most importantly, there is a difference in language. Different cultures use several different terms, slang, or jokes – something that is funny in one culture could be an insult in another. This is important to keep in mind when you first arrive. The usage of words such as please and thank you are not very prevalent in India, but in western countries, these words are used commonly on a daily basis. In some countries, people might take a very individualistic approach and not be as welcoming to strangers.

Don’t let this deter you from wanting to go abroad, most countries also embrace new cultures as a way to learn about the world.

Being independent is encouraged

In India, help is readily available for almost everything. For most students living at home, family members are there to support them on a daily basis. Even for students living in hostels or PGs, helpers like cooks and cleaners are easily available. However, in countries like Canada, the US, UK, and Australia, employed help is much more expensive. This might sound like a big change, but that is all a part of the study abroad experience.

Public transport

In most western countries, public transport is the predominant mode of transportation, especially for students. In India, many people are reluctant to use public transportation. Even many students prefer cars and motorbikes to travel. Taxis and autorickshaws are available at relatively cheap rates. In most western countries, it is difficult to get access to a car. Parking can be limited. Unlike in India, taxis are extremely expensive. Learning about the public transportation system in a new country can be difficult, but once students have experienced it a couple of times, it will become easier.

Population

The population of India is huge. Moving to a new country could be a big adjustment in this regard. The combined population of US, UK, Australia and Canada combined have a population that makes up 30 % of India’s population. Feeling lonely or homesick in a new place is quite natural. To cope with such situations, students can join societies and clubs at university or college and start building a network of friends and people to count on.

In Indian student clubs, for example, students can find mentors who can help them adjust to new cultures and lifestyles, while also continuing to celebrate events and holidays from back home.

Staying in a different country can be an enriching experience. However, it also means that students have to adjust their expectations and be excited to learn more about the place they are going to. All governments understand the value of international students both as a source of revenue and as contributors to society. They are ready to accept international students with open arms. There are supports out there that can help you prepare for campus life in a new place – like Halp.co – whose international experts have lived and studied in the countries students are most interested in. A little preparation and some adjustments can help students successfully complete their term in a new country.

