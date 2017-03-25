Top 10 universities in the world

Finding the right University is a task and brings with it a lot of confusion. Finding the right University is a task and brings with it a lot of confusion.

Many Indian students pin studying abroad as a goal in their careers. Once you have made the decision to study abroad, there are many things that you look out for including the faculty, cost and research opportunities. Finding the right University, however, becomes a task and brings with it a lot of confusion.

Thankfully, universities around the world are constantly assessed and ranked. Recently, Times Higher Education (THE) released the “World University Ranking” which observed and ranked universities according to their teaching, research, international outlook, reputation and more.

Here are the world’s best universities according to THE:

1. University of Oxford-

2. California Institute of Technology-

3. Stanford University-

4. University of Cambridge-

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology-

6. Harvard University-

7. Princeton University-

8. Imperial College London-

9. ETH Zurich-

10. University of California, Berkeley

