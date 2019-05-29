Toggle Menu
TOEFL exam pattern to change from August: Exam to go shorter, ‘mybestscore’ feature added

The duration of the test will be shortened by 30 minutes and the number of questions in three sections — reading, listening and speaking — will be reduced. Currently, the duration of the test is three-and-half hours. New feature 'MyBestScore' will allow test takers to show their best overall score to institutions

TOEFL’s new pattern to come into force from August. (Representational Image)

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is set to undergo a revamp from August with the duration shortened and scores mentioning the best sections of an individual’s test if the exam is taken more than once. The Educational Testing Services (ETS), known for conducting the global TOEFL and GRE tests, is working on making changes in the test in sync with the demands of the educational institutions.

“A growing number of institutions are acknowledging the value of seeing applicants’ best section scores when they take a standardised test more than once. We also know that our test takers want an English language test that helps them stand out to admissions officers,” said ETS’ Srikant Gopal, executive director of TOEFL programme.

“We are also introducing a feature called ‘MyBest scores’ which will combine test takers’ best scores for each section from all valid TOEFL scores from the previous two years. The option will allow test takers to show their best overall test performance to institutions making important admissions decisions,” Gopal said.

“All TOEFL iBT score reports sent after August 1, regardless of the test administration date, will automatically include ‘MyBest scores’ along with the traditional scores from the test taker’s selected test date,” he added.

The TOEFL, a global test for the English language, is welcomed by more than 10,000 institutions in over 150 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK.

