Times Higher Education to offer free placement, counsulation services to international students

As thousands of students across the globe are anxious about their study abroad plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Times Higher Education (THE) and international education agency SI-UK tied-up to provide free placement and consultation services to help students and their families aspiring to study in the UK.

Both THE and SI-UK will hold a free webinar on May 27 on ‘International Students in the UK and Covid-19: What Happens Next?’. THE in an official statement said that the webinar aims to provide a clear picture to Asian students contemplating studying in the UK. Students will also get to ask direct questions to experts in UK higher education including former UK universities minister, Chris Skidmore and Universities UK International.

Combined resources of THE and SI-UK will be available to students looking to study in the UK. The duo aims to reach millions of prospective and existing international students. The aspirants interested in receiving the free support offered as a result of this partnership will be able to do so through THE’s website – http://www.timeshighereducation.com soon.

Dwayne Gallagher, co-founder and managing director of SI-UK said was quoted as saying in the official statement, “SI-UK is thrilled to be partnering with THE to provide full student placement services globally. With 47 offices in 23 countries, we are able to offer a truly global understanding of international student needs and ensure the best possible outcome for their studies. That is something that is more important now than ever.”

Paul Howarth, CEO at THE was quoted as saying, “This announcement marks a first strategic move into the consumer market for THE. Alongside SI-UK’s industry-leading expertise in student consultancy and placement services, this marks a really exciting juncture for the business as we look to significantly grow our consumer offer at a time where the whole industry needs to come together to support the continued mobility of students across the world.”

