Sweden invites Indian STEM students, rules out foreign campus: Ambassador

As countries tighten immigration for students and universities rush to set up campuses abroad to claim a share of the global education market, Sweden is taking a different line. It wants Indian students, but it does not expect its universities to open campuses in India.

Speaking on the sidelines of an education fair in New Delhi featuring 13 Swedish universities, Ambassador Petra Menander, who took charge in August this year after a posting in Riyadh, told Indianexpress.com her priority is to get Indian students to apply directly to institutions in Sweden. The universities are on hand to explain their specialities, what life is like in their communities and how applications work. “Student mobility is very important for us, and that’s why we organised the fair,” she said. “We are very hands-on practically.”

Why is Sweden knocking on India’s door?

The interest is already there. Last year, 4,200 Indians went to Sweden for higher education, and another 40,000 went for work, she noted. “We’re still a fairly small population, so that’s a big group,” Menander said. She described the rise in international students as a deliberate choice rather than a by-product of tighter rules elsewhere. “We have realised that we want to have international students,” she said.

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What Sweden wants most is technical talent. “We are looking at STEM in a sort of a wider field, but also life science and biotech professions,” she said. Humanities and social sciences are likely “a bit further away,” she added, because “STEM is where we really need both the students and the people who can work with our companies.” Sustainability is another draw. Sweden has programmes in the field and companies looking for skilled people, and Menander called it a priority “cutting across our whole industrial development”. “We’re very strong on the green transition, both on the tech side and the system side,” she said.

For students worried about what comes next, she pointed to the links between Swedish universities and industry. Students often get exposure to companies during their studies, and employers in turn get a way to spot talent. With around 1,000 master’s programmes taught in English, and many jobs in global companies also in English, language need not be a barrier. Sweden also plans to launch a website listing jobs available in English, open to applicants worldwide.

Graduates can stay in the country to look for work for up to 12 months in the case of Bachelor’s and Master’s graduates and up to 18 months for PhD graduates, subject to other requirements. Menander was candid about the odds. “There are always good opportunities for talent in Sweden, particularly in the areas of STEM,” she said. “But of course, you’re competing with everyone.”

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Students who prefer not to move straight away have another route in. Around 300 Swedish companies already operate in India, and working with them, Menander said, means “you get part of their ecosystem”.

So, a Swedish campus in India?

Not likely, and the reason is how the universities are funded. “Normally, our universities don’t set up campuses overseas because they are government-funded. They’re not private universities like many of the ones who set up elsewhere,” she said. They are publicly funded institutions of good quality, she explained, and profiting abroad is not their role. “They are in Sweden, but they have collaboration with us.”

On the practical side, Menander said Sweden has streamlined procedures for skilled workers and tries to fast-track important visa applications. The target for a work permit for highly skilled workers is roughly around 30 days, though “of course, it doesn’t give a guarantee”. She did not point to any immediate rule changes, but said: “there’s a clear desire to have more of Indian talent in Sweden”. Housing support varies by university. Larger institutions usually have an international house and hold welcome days for international students ahead of the term.

The push comes as the two countries deepen their ties. In May, India and Sweden elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, with innovation, emerging technologies, sustainability and people-to-people ties among the areas identified for closer cooperation. The two countries also endorsed a Joint Action Plan for 2026-2030. Research exchanges between them have run for decades, Menander said, and “all of that will grow.”