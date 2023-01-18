Studying STEM courses in the US under Rs 20 lakh: Universities, cost of living, scholarships and more

— Abhinav Mital

There is a rise in the number of Indian students going to the United States for higher education. According to the Open Doors Report 2022, a total of 1,99,182 Indian students were pursuing higher education in the US in 2021-22, as against 1,67,582 in 2020-21. The United States of America is home to approximately 4500 prestigious universities and educational institutions. The US universities — be it in the field of engineering or management — dominate the global universities rankings.

A degree earned from a renowned US university is a dream for many students across the world. However, higher education in the USA can be quite expensive. Several factors like the high cost of living, expensive course fees, difficult visa process, selection of a good university, etc can be challenging for students who aspire to study in the USA.

Options for hybrid model of education

The hybrid model of education can be a smart choice that can assist students to study better in the USA. Post the successful completion of the first academic year, the students can fly to the USA to complete the rest of their degree on campus. The mentioned hybrid model has gained popularity among students due to the comfort and convenience it provides. It is noteworthy that a hybrid model is an economical option as students can save a significant amount of money by studying at home for the first year.

Along with being a cost-effective option, the hybrid model grooms the students by introducing them to the university academics in the first year, so that they can get accustomed to the American model and style of education.

University ranking and affordable fee structure

There are numerous universities and colleges in the country that provide STEM and non-STEM courses at affordable prices.

Situated in Angola, USA, Trine University is one of the best options for students who want to earn a degree in STEM courses at affordable prices. The university utilises a semester-based academic calendar. Trine University ranks 18 in the 2022-2023 edition of Best Regional Colleges in Midwest, USA. With the approximate cost of $17,000 ( Rs 14,07,389) intended as the total tuition fee for the PG programs, Trine is best suited as an affordable medium to earn a US degree.

Advertisement

Tiffin University ranking at 127-166 in the 2022-2023 edition of Best Regional Colleges in Midwest is also a good option for students who aspire to earn a degree from a prestigious US university. The total cost of a UG programme at Tiffin University is approximately $28,000 (Rs 23,18,052) per year.

Fisher College is ranked 35-45 among the Best Regional Colleges in the North USA. Boston-based Fisher College provides academic courses at an overall tuition fee of approximately $34,150 (Rs 28,30,044) and $10,175 (Rs 8,43,212) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses respectively. With renowned academic institutions that offer affordable courses, the USA is certainly one of the best international destinations for foreign education.

Loan options and scholarships available

The United States of America is one of the most expensive destinations for foreign education. Student loans granted by renowned banks and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) can help students meticulously finance their studies in the USA. Many banks provide collateralised loans for foreign education. Government banks like SBI (State Bank of India), PNB (Punjab National Bank), etc provide student loans at low-interest rates. NBFCs like HDFC Credila, Avanse Financial Services, etc grant convenient education loans to students who aspire to study abroad.

Advertisement

Affordable Education | Study BTech in Canada under Rs 20 lakh — top universities, visa policy, fees



Notably, scholarships can also help students finance their higher education in the USA. There are various universities and academic institutions in the USA that grant scholarships to students. The ‘Dr. Thomas McGovern Memorial Scholarship’ grants funds in the form of scholarships to qualified Fisher College students. The mentioned scholarship grants funds worth $2,500 (Rs 2,05,684) annually. One of the eminent scholarships granted by Tiffin University is the ‘Trustee Scholarship’ which would grant funds worth $17,000 (Rs 13,98,652) annually to meritorious students. One of the important scholarships awarded by Trine University is the ‘President’s Scholarship’ which grants funds worth $18,000 (Rs 14,80,925) annually to the students.

Cost of living

One of the most important aspects of studying in the USA is the cost of living. Students must consider the cost of living as an imperative factor while planning a budget for foreign education in the USA. The average cost of living in the US is estimated to be between $10,000 (Rs 8,23,926) and $18,000 (Rs 14,82,949) per year or approximately $1,000 (Rs 82,386) and $1,500 (Rs 1,23,579) per month.

The mentioned costs generally cover the expenses for accommodation, academic stationery, transportation etc. It is noteworthy that the cost of living in the USA may vary as per the specific city. For instance, the cost of living in cities like New York, Boston, or San Francisco can be higher as compared to cities like Seattle, Texas, New Orleans etc.

Student visa-centric regulations

International students can work in the USA while pursuing their education. The US student visa allows international students to work on-campus up to 20 hours per week when school is in session and full-time during school break periods (up to 40 hours per week). It must be noted that the total work hours for the students with F-1 Visa (Student Visa) must not exceed 20 hours per week during the school term.

Advertisement

Cultural diversity and academic excellence

Due to its effective and high educational standards, the USA is regarded as one of the best countries in the world for higher education. American colleges are renowned worldwide for their innovative and culturally diverse environment that supports students in realising their full academic potential.

Career opportunities

The chances of having a better future increase significantly for students from US academic institutions and universities. Studying in the US provides great international exposure, practical skills, and experiences that are highly sought after by eminent companies worldwide. A degree earned from a reputed US university can add volumes to the professional resumes of students. Education in the USA is imparted by utilising advanced technology in combination with a competitive curriculum adhering to international standards. Students who hold a degree granted by a prestigious US university become preferred candidates for jobs in IT, engineering, business, healthcare, etc.

Advertisement

Education Loan to Study Abroad | List of state government that provides loans to aspirants

It is advisable for students who aspire to study in the USA to wisely select the right universities and programs with a track record of placement and employment. Many international students prefer universities and colleges with in-house recruitment offices that can increase their chances of getting employment after the course completion.

Campus life & Student support:

Higher education in the US provides opportunities for students to get acquainted with diverse cultures while allowing them to share their culture with other international students. The medley of various ethnic cultures imparts a vivacious appeal to a student’s campus life in the USA. Notably, almost all US universities offer excellent advice and assistance to all students regarding housing, visa status, employment options, etc.

(The author is the Founder of The WorldGrad)