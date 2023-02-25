Studying MBBS from Kazakhstan: Check scholarships, universities, eligibility and more

Kazakhstan attracted over 3,500 Indian students in 2022, according to the data released by the Government of India. While the Ministry of External Affairs does not maintain any data on for which course the students have applied for, according to the data provided by the NBE.

Out of 3855, 2528 students appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and 558 cleared the screening test in 2021.

Website

https://studyinkazakhstan.edu.kz/

Eligibility

To be eligible for Kazakhstan universities, candidates should be:

— Foreign citizens

— A document confirming the completion of secondary education with an assessment of no less than “good”

— At least 17 years old

— NEET qualifier score

Course Structure

The MBBS course is taught for a duration of six years in Kazakhstan, out of which the final year is focused on internship.

Admission Process

Step 1: Register on the “Study in Kazakhstan” website.

Step 2: Choose a university, programme and apply.

Step 3: Learn about funding (scholarships) options.

Step 4: Collect the necessary documents depending on the university you choose.

Step 5: Pass the competitive selection exams.

Step 6: Get a positive answer from the university and apply for a student visa.

To apply, a candidate would require the following documents:

— Application for admission in any form;

— Copy of identity document;

— A copy of the document on secondary general (general secondary), primary vocational (technical and vocational), vocational (post-secondary) education and transcript (in Kazakh or Russian or English);

— Motivational essay in Kazakh or Russian or English languages;

— A medical certificate for studying abroad, as well as a medical certificate about the absence of a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV infection) and AIDS diseases issued by an official health authority of the candidate’s country of residence;

— Letter of invitation from any Kazakhstan university (if available).

Scholarships

Applicants who have successfully passed the competitive selection are enrolled to the selected university of the Republic of Kazakhstan can apply for the scholarships. These aids cover the full cost of tuition fees and monthly allowance, depending on the academic progress. However, these scholarships do not cover travel costs, accommodation expenses, visa and medical insurance expenses.

Selection and enrollment

Applicants who meet all the minimum entry requirements and submit the necessary documents are considered by the commission for the selection of applicants for the scholarship programme. The selection of applicants is carried out on the basis of the submitted documents and the results of online testing for the identification of adaptive potential, and online interviews.

The list of scholars is posted on the website of the Bologna process and academic mobility center of MES RK.

Tuition fee

According to the official website, the cost of training in Kazakhstani universities varies on average from 800 to 5500 US dollars per year, depending on the region, university, program and level of education.

Recognised Colleges

Some of the popular medical colleges in Kazakhstan are Karaganda Medical University, Jsc National Medical University, State Medical University Semey, West Kazakhstan State Medical University Named After Marat Ospanov, Caspian University International School of Medicine, and more.

Medium of teaching

Kazakhstan universities mainly focus on English as a medium of teaching for Biology, Chemistry and Physics. ‘Since 2012, the universities of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been actively introducing and implementing training in three languages (multilingualism) and educational programmes in English,’ the official website states. However, the website does not mention the three languages.

(With inputs from Neellohit Ray)