Study in USA: Top universities, scholarships for international students

Over the past years, the USA has dominated the international education landscape and has become the mecca for foreign students looking to pursue their higher education abroad. According to the 2019 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, the number of international students in the US reached an all-time high in 2018-2019 academic year.

A total of 1,095,299 students from around the world are currently enrolled in various colleges of the country and international students make up 5.5 percent of the entire US higher education landscape. According to data provided by the US Department of Commerce, international students were responsible for contributing $44.7 billion to the US economy in 2018.

Top colleges and scholarship options for international students in the USA

Top Colleges in USA

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT has consistently ranked as the best university, not just in the US, but in the entire world. In fact, it has maintained its top spot in the QS World University rankings for the 8th consecutive year by claiming the number 1 position again in 2020. Applying to MIT is a big decision for anyone as the university is very stringent in its application process, accepting only the best and brightest from around the world.

A total of 3,732 international students are currently enrolled in the various degree programs offered by the institute. There are a wide variety of courses you can opt for, from cutting edge nuclear science to all types of arts, languages and humanities subjects as well. MIT also provides interdisciplinary courses like chemistry and biology or humanities and engineering.

2. Stanford University

Located in the heart of Northern California’s tech capital, Silicon Valley, Stanford is surrounded by companies like Yahoo, Google and HP. The astronomical success of Stanford graduates has caused it to be nicknamed “The Billionaire Factory”. It is one of the largest university campuses in the US with 18 research institutes and 7 schools.

Stanford’s campus is filled to the brim with creative and accomplished students from around the world with 3,727 international students being a part of the campus.

3. Harvard University

Harvard holds the distinction of being the oldest university in the US and is widely regarded around the world for its academic reputation and excellence. Located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Harvard’s campus is home to 5,039 international students who are part of the student community enrolled in the 10 degree-granting schools within the university. Harvard is also home to the largest academic library system in the world, which houses 18 million volumes, 180,000 serial titles, around 400 million manuscripts and 10 million photographs! Finding a spot in the university is hard as only academically elite students are given a place at Harvard and the financial cost of attending it is relatively high.

However, when you look at the alumni produced by Harvard, you understand the rigorous testing process before admission. 8 US presidents, several foreign dignitaries and heads of states, 62 living billionaires and 108 Olympic medal winners have all come from the halls of Harvard University and are a testament to the excellence of the institution.

4. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

California Institute of Technology or Caltech, as it’s more commonly known, is a world-renowned science and engineering institute located in Pasadena, California. The institute is known for its staggeringly high research output and is the home to facilities like:

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Caltech Seismological Laboratory

International Observatory Network

The selection process for admission is very strict and competition is very high as only the most gifted students are admitted into the institute. Students at Caltech balance a rigorous academic curriculum with activities that promote personal growth outside of the classroom. The campus has ample facilities for sports, music and theatre as well, so that students can explore their creativity in realms outside of science and technology.

5. University of Chicago

The University of Chicago is a private research university that is located in the 3rd most populous city in the US, Chicago. Even though it is not an Ivy League institution, it is respected as one of America’s top universities and holds high ranks in several national and international college rankings lists. Some most recognized schools in the campus are: Pritzker School of Medicine Booth School of Business Harris School of Public Policy Studies

The University of Chicago currently has 16,000 students enrolled in the various degree programs it has to offer with 3,870 international students from around the world being a part of the student body. Along with a high level of classroom instruction and excellent quality of education, students can also take part in more than 400 clubs and societies that involve sports, music, politics and culture.

The university has also produced 29 Nobel laureates and one of the most famous alumni is former US president Barack Obama.

Scholarships for International Students

1. Foreign Fulbright Student Program

The Fulbright Scholarship programs are fully-funded scholarships for international students who wish to pursue a master or PhD degree in the US. The scholarship is also available for students opting for non-degree postgraduate studies, the grant covers tuition fees, textbooks, airfare, a living stipend and health insurance as well.

2. Clark University Scholarships

Clark University provides the Clark Global Scholars Program which is open to first year applicants at the undergraduate level. The scholarship award of $15,000 to $25,000 per year is awarded to the applicants. The funding is for 4 years and is renewed based upon the candidate’s academic performance. It is open to all international students.

3. Dartmouth College Scholarships

Dartmouth Scholarships are granted to international students based on their financial status denoted at the time of application. The program also includes loans and travel allowances for international students who have trouble getting to the US.

4. Iowa State University International Merit Scholarship

International first year students can apply for a limited number of scholarships offered by the Iowa State University. The selection criteria is highly competitive and is based on review of SAT, ACT or high school marks/grades. The awards range from $2,000 to $10,000 per year and are renewable.

5. Concordia College Scholarship

With the university being committed to attracting more foreign candidates to their campus, international students applying to Concordia can avail partial financial assistance. There are two scholarships worth $25,000 per year that international students can apply for: International Student Scholarship – Granted on the basis of academic ability and familial financial background. International Excellence Scholarship – Competitive and merit-based scholarship awarded to international first year students for up to 4 years.

– With inputs from buddy4study.com

