Study in UK: Application process begins for Chevening scholarships, fellowships

The application window for the UK government’s flagship Chevening scholarship and fellowship programme is open. The programme offers full financial support for a one-year master’s at any UK university and for 8-12 week professional development courses, respectively.

Chevening scholarships include tuition, living expenses and travel cost for a one-year master’s. The last date to apply is November 1, 2022 while for the Chevening fellowship programme, the deadline ends on October 12, 2022.

The Chevening programme in India, as per the British High Commission, is the largest in the world, benefiting over 3,500 scholars and fellows since 1983. The number of awards on offer in India has further increased with the Adani Group co-sponsoring 15 additional scholarships in artificial intelligence over three years.

The Chevening fellowships on offer this year are: Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship; Chevening Research, Science, and Innovation Leadership Fellowship; Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence; South Asia Journalism Fellowship.

Chevening alumni in India include Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, Global CEO for Tata Steel TV Narendran, and the former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Girija Vaidyanathan.