Study in Germany: Apply for scholarships in top universities

Germany is increasingly becoming one of the famous educational hubs for students from across the world, with special focus on quality education.

The country is looking at a 7 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in Indian students with over 15,308 students studying in various German universities in the year 2017-18. With subsidized academic fees for higher education and relative ease of getting a post-education work permit, the country has gained a lot of traction among students wanting to study abroad. The country’s student-friendly policies have also contributed to a steady inflow of students from across the globe.

Germany is almost half as expensive when compared to other premier global destinations of higher education. The BAMF – Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge or the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Germany states that only €750 per month or €8640 per year is sufficient enough for any international student to stay and study in the country.

Why studying in Germany is a financially empowering option for Indians?

Scholarships in Germany offer Indian students certain advantages including allowing them to study almost free of cost. Government Scholarships, teaching and research assistantships such as DAAD felllowships, allow Indians to get both merit and means-based benefits. Additionally, Germany has also opened up ways for Indian students to avail federal loans for education under special circumstances.

Bundesausbildungsförderungsgesetz or the BAföG loans are financial aids provided to Indian students as interest-free loans to pay for their education in Germany. Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), children of diplomats and students under special visa may apply for these interest-free loans.

Some popular scholarship programs which are provided to Indian students for studying in Germany are:-

HWK Fellowships for International Students in Germany

From post-doctoral researchers to senior scientists, the Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg (HWK) in Delmenhorst awards fellowships to highly qualified scientists of all career levels. Depending on the Fellowship project, Regular Fellowships and Junior Fellowships can be awarded for a minimum of three months and a maximum of 10 months to study in Germany.

Study in Germany with, University of Mannheim Deutschland Scholarship, Germany

Introduced by the University of Mannheim, the Deutschland Scholarship, Germany this scholarship is a merit-based scholarship program. Enrolled students of all fields who are pursuing graduation, post-graduation, or state examination degree within the standard period of study in Germany at the University of Mannheim can apply for this scholarship.

Educational institution: University of Mannheim

Award: €300 per month (€150 by the German Government and remaining by the university)

GSLS Fellowship, University of Würzburg, Germany

This fellowship is offered by the University of Würzburg, Germany for PhD fellows for three years. GSLS Fellowship includes financial support as well as a budget for travel costs, consumables and similar expenses. To be eligible for this fellowship, the applicant must a university degree (M.Sc. or Diploma) in any life sciences’ subject obtained within the last two years. The applicant must have the willingness to learn basic German (training provided) and should have the eagerness to work in an interdisciplinary and international environment.

Educational institution: University of Würzburg

Award: €5000/year for research expenses & travel money.

DAAD Internships in Science and Engineering, WISE

These are scholarship programs offered by German Academic Exchange Service to promote Indian students for cross border learning. The interships come with an opportunity to work with doctoral students, scientists or professors as part of on-going research projects in Germany. Undergraduates of Mathematics, Engineering and Science in their final years or pre-final years are eligible to apply for these internships.

Education Institution: All German Institutions of Higher Education (powered by German Academic Exchange Service- DAAD)

Award: € 650 pm, travel allowance € 525, health insurance

Humboldt Research Track Scholarship

These scholarships are for Ph.D. applicants who wish to study in Germany. The scholarship program supports students with Master’s degree in any discipline to pursue a PhD degree by offering a grant for the transition from their Master’s program to PhD research program.

Education Institution: Humboldt State University, Germany

Award: € 800 per month for 6 months, € 400 per month for expenses of children of the selected scholars.

Boehringer Ingelheim Fonds PhD Fellowship

Junior Scientists from India can avail these scholarships to pursue biomedical research and attain a PhD at premier German Institutions of higher education. The Scholarship provides funds for scientific research and lab/field experiments conducted while staying in Germany.

Education Institution: Boehringer Ingelheim Fonds, Germany

Award: Monthly allowance of € 1550, research allowance of € 150 per month and various other allowances for spouse and children for the duration of maximum 24 months.

The Einstein Fellowship, Germany

The Einstein Forum and the Daimler and Benz Foundation provide these fellowships for students of humanities, social sciences or natural sciences from India. The fellowship provides research funds and monthly allowances to students who wish to conduct inter-disciplinary research in the respective area of candidates’ specialization. Students need not even hold a Ph.D. degree to get this fellowship. They just need to have prior research experience and their proposed research topic should not align with any previous research conducted by them.

Education Institution: Daimler and Benz Foundation, Germany

Awards: One time fixed stipend of € 10,000, travel reimbursements and accommodation facilities for 5-6

months at Caputh, Brandenburg