Study in France: List of top universities, popular courses, scholarship opportunities

France is home to 38 universities and institutions that rank highly in the ‘QS World University Rankings’. These institutes are renowned for providing globally-recognised and respected degrees to their students. The programs offered in these universities are highly competitive and challenging which prepare students to perform at a high-level in their chosen fields, as evidenced by the ‘Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2020’.

Students coming to study in France are able to get international exposure and immerse themselves in its rich history, culture and traditions. French institutes are also renowned for achievements in the field of research and innovation through all of their courses at the highest level. Till date, they have produced 11 Fields Medal winners, which is the equivalent to the Nobel prize for mathematics.

Here is a look at the information on the most popular courses and scholarship opportunities available for foreign applicants in France.

Study in France – Popular courses

A study conducted by ‘Campus France’ has shown that 64 per cent of international students chose France as the second most attractive country as a study location at all levels of education. France is renowned for providing the best possible quality of education from the undergraduate to the doctoral research levels. The study programs are offered in English, as well as French, so international students do not feel intimidated by the language barrier. The following is a list of some of the top universities in France and the popular courses they offer:

List of Top Universities and Popular Courses in France:

Study in France – Scholarship Options

International students looking to study in France have plenty of scholarship options. The French government has decided to increase the number of scholarships from 7,000 to 21,000 to allow more international students to come and study in France without worrying about finances.

The French Embassy in India collaborates with major French companies to offer scholarships of up to Rs 7.1 crore to more than 500 Indian graduates on the basis of merit, allowing them to complete their higher education abroad. The following list contains some of the best scholarship options available to students:

-French Ministry Scholarship (Available for UG, PG and Research Candidates)

-Charpak Scholarship (Available for UG and PG students)

-Erasmus + (Available for PG only)

-Eiffel Excellence Program (Available for PG and PhD students)

-Emile Boutmy Scholarship at Science Po University (Available for PG and UG students)

-Scholarships of Excellence for Master’s Degrees at Paris Dauphine University (Available for PG and PhD students)

-Labex DigiCosme Master Awards for International Students at the University of Paris-Saclay (Available for PhD students)

-Stephen M.Kellen Undergraduate funding for International Students (Available for UG students)

-PRESTIGE Postdoctoral Research International Fellowships (Available for Research Scholars)

-IESEG School of Management MSc Scholarships (Available for PG students)

