Study in Australia: Top universities scholarships for PG, UG courses

Each year, hundreds of students from across the globe flock to Australia for higher studies, making it the third most popular international student destination in the world. An extensive line-up of courses also makes the Down Under one of the favourite education hubs for Indians too.

To have a smooth and financially viable journey Australian universities provide several scholarships, specifically for its international students. Here are some of the top scholarships for Indian students looking to study in Australia:

List of Top Australia Scholarships for Indian Students

1 Melbourne International Undergraduate Scholarship, University of Melbourne- up to AUD 56,000

2 Dr. Abdul Kalam International Postgraduate Scholarship, University of Sydney- 50% of the tuition fees

3 Monash International Merit Scholarship, Monash University- AUD 10,000

4 Information Technology International Merit Scholarship, Monash University- AUD 6,000

5 School of Chemistry & Molecular Biosciences Indian Scholarship, University of Queensland- 50% of the tuition fees

6 Bachelor of Medical Science Scholarship, Griffith University- AUD 10,000

7 Undergraduate Academic Excellence Scholarship, University of Technology Sydney- AUD 10,000

8 International Undergraduate Full Tuition Scholarship, University of Technology Sydney- Full Tuition

9 Postgraduate Academic Excellence Scholarship, University of Technology Sydney- AUD 5,000

10 International Postgraduate Coursework Full Tuition Scholarship, University of Technology Sydney- Full Tuition

11 ANU College of Business and Economics India Excellence Scholarship, Australian National University- AUD 10,000

12 ANU-Study Canberra India Scholarship, Australian National University- AUD 10,000

13 Research School of Accounting India Merit Scholarship, Australian National University-50% of international student fee

14 International Merit Scholarship, University of South Australia- 25% reduction in the student contributions (tuition fees) for the first year

15 Curtin International Scholarships Merit Scholarship, Curtin University- 25% of the first year of tuition

16 Tasmanian International Scholarship (TIS), University of Tasmania- 25% reduction in registered tuition fees

17 Triple Crown Scholarship, Queensland University of Technology- 25% of tuition fees

18 QUT International College Pathway Scholarship, Queensland University of Technology-25% of the tuition fees for your first semester of Diploma or Foundation program

19 Swinburne International Excellence Undergraduate Scholarship, Swinburne University of Technology- Up to AUD 38,000

20 RMIT International Excellence Scholarship, RMIT University- 20% tuition fee reduction

Note: All amounts are mentioned in Australian Dollars, or AUD. 1 AUD = INR 49.27

Melbourne International Undergraduate Scholarship is open to high performing international students entering The University of Melbourne. There are approximately 50 of these scholarships which are applicable across all study areas.

Educational institution: The University of Melbourne

Award: Up to AUD 56,000

Dr. Abdul Kalam International Postgraduate Scholarship is available to those seeking admission to University of Sydney for a Masters programme in the faculty of engineering and IT.

Educational institution: University of Sydney

Award: 50 per cent of the tuition fees

Monash International Merit Scholarship is open for international students based on their academic achievement. Students are also evaluated on their scholarship application statement and their possibility of being an ambassador for Monash University.

Educational institution: Monash University

Award: AUD 10,000

Information Technology International Merit Scholarship is open for international students based on their academic achievement. For those who wish to retain the scholarship, a credit average (60 per cent or above) must be maintained each semester.

Educational institution: Monash University

Award: AUD 6,000

School of Chemistry & Molecular Biosciences Indian Scholarship is open to only for Indian students studying postgraduate coursework programs administered by the School of Chemistry & Molecular Biosciences at The University of Queensland. A total of four scholarships are awarded each year.

Educational institution: The University of Queensland

Award: 50 per cent of the tuition fees

Bachelor of Medical Science Scholarship is open to academically high-performing students applying for the Bachelor of Medical Science program at Griffith University. It holds an award value of $10,000 in total.

Educational institution: Griffith University

Award: AUD 10,000

Undergraduate Academic Excellence Scholarship at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is open to international students commencing studies in a UTS degree full-time on-campus.

Educational institution: University of Technology Sydney

Award: AUD 10,000

International Undergraduate Full Tuition Scholarship at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is open to the highest ranked international applicants on the basis of outstanding academic performance. In case multiple applicants are tied with the same results, the following question will help finalise the scholarships winners – How do you intend to use your UTS degree to make a positive contribution to the community?

Educational institution: University of Technology Sydney

Award: Full tuition fees

Postgraduate Academic Excellence Scholarship at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is open to commencing international students enrolling in a postgraduate coursework program at UTS who are also high performers in the academic field.

Educational institution: University of Technology Sydney

Award: AUD 5,000

International Postgraduate Coursework Full Tuition Scholarship at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is open to commencing international students enrolling in a postgraduate coursework program at UTS with an excellent academic background.

Educational institution: University of Technology Sydney

Award: Full tuition fees

ANU College of Business and Economics India Excellence Scholarship is open to international students who have made an application for admission to an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework program at the ANU College of Business and Economics and have achieved at an outstanding level in their final years of schooling as determined by the CBE academic panel.

Educational institution: Australian National University

Award: AUD 10,000

ANU-Study Canberra India Scholarship is a highly competitive award that is open to successful international applicants who have performed exceptionally in their final years of schooling or university studies in India.

Educational institution: Australian National University

Award: AUD 10,000

Research School of Accounting India Merit Scholarship is to bring in international students from India who have a past record of academic excellence.

Educational institution: Australian National University

Award: 50 per cent of international student fee

International Merit Scholarship is open to prospective international students who are eligible to study in Australia and have an excellent academic record.

Educational institution: University of South Australia

Award: 25 per cent reduction in the student contributions (tuition fees) for the first year

Curtin International Scholarships – Merit Scholarship is open for international students who are commencing studies at Curtin’s Western Australia campuses. The winners of the scholarship will have 25 per cent of their first year of tuition paid for.

Educational institution: Curtin University

Award: 25 per cent of the first year of tuition

Tasmanian International Scholarship (TIS) to commencing international students. Students have to submit their International student application in order to get automatically assessed for the scholarship.

Educational institution: University of Tasmania

Award: 25 per cent reduction in registered tuition fees

Triple Crown Scholarship: In order to be eligible for the Triple Crown Scholarship by Queensland University of Technology, the applicant must have completed a qualifying course with the desired results, should meet the minimum English language entry requirements for the degree program, and should have applied for or have been accepted into Bachelor of Business/Bachelor of Business – International/Master of Business/Master of Business.

Educational institution: Queensland University of Technology

Award: 25 per cent of tuition fees

QUT International College Pathway Scholarship is open to international students who have an offer letter from Queensland University of Technology in Diploma in Creative Industries/Diploma in Health Science/Diploma in Business/Diploma in Engineering/Diploma in Information Technology/Standard Foundation/Extended Foundation, besides the other country-specific eligibility criteria.

Educational institution: Queensland University of Technology

Award: 25 per cent of the tuition fees for your first semester

Swinburne International Excellence Undergraduate Scholarship is open to international students looking to pursue any bachelor degree at Swinburne University of Technology (Bachelor of Aviation and Piloting, and the Bachelor of Aviation and Piloting/Bachelor of Business double degree are not included).

Educational institution: Swinburne University of Technology

Award: Up to AUD 38,000

RMIT International Excellence Scholarship is open to international students with excellent academic background (overall 70 per cent or equivalent in their last completed qualification). The financial assistance is provided to a total of 36 exceptional international students starting an undergraduate or postgraduate course at the university.

Educational institution: RMIT University

Award: 20 per cent tuition fee reduction