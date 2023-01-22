Study in UK: List of scholarships awarded to international students by British government

— Neellohit Ray

The education system of the United Kingdom attracts many Indian students. According to the recently released immigration statistics report, 127,731 visas were granted to Indian students in September 2022, an increase of 93,470 (+273 per cent) against 34,261 in 2019. This has made Indian students the largest cohort to study in the UK.

However, the cost of living in the UK is high. Keeping that in mind, the UK government offers several scholarships, bursaries and additional financial support to students from a large number of countries.

Chevening scholarship

Website — chevening.org

This scholarship is given by the UK government to academically outstanding students. These grants are usually for a one-year master’s degree programme in the UK. The process of selecting Chevening scholars takes a minimum of eight months from the application deadline to when applicants are conditionally selected for an award.

Amount/ expense covered

These scholarships cover the entire tuition fees, an economy class return airfare to the UK, living allowance (individual), and additional allowances to cover necessary expenditure.

Eligibility

— The candidates should be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

— Candidates should return to their country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after the award has ended.

— They should have completed all components of an undergraduate degree that will enable them to gain entry onto a postgraduate programme at a UK university, by the time they submit the application. This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK but may be different depending on the course and university choice.

— Candidates should have at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience.

— Apply to three different eligible UK university courses and have received an unconditional offer from one of these choices by July 13, 2023.

Candidates should also remember that having a master’s degree does not prevent candidates from applying for a Chevening Award to study for a second master’s degree in the UK, as long as one can clearly explain why it will help them fulfill your career plan to influence positive change in their home country.

Commonwealth scholarships

This scholarship is divided in two levels — Commonwealth Masters scholarship and Commonwealth Fellowship Plan

Commonwealth Masters scholarship

Website — cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk

Commonwealth scholarships are offered by the Department for International Development (DFID) in the UK to international students from developing Commonwealth countries wanting to pursue Masters and PhD in the UK.

Amount/ expense covered

The scholarship offers airfare to and from the UK, thesis grant (if applicable), additional allowances to cover personal basic expenses, examination and tuition fees, all included.

Eligibility

— Candidates should be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country or be a British Protected Person.

— They should be permanently residing in an eligible Commonwealth country.

— Candidates should be available to start academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year (in September 2023).

— They should, by September 2023, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, or a second class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree)*. The CSC would not normally fund a second UK Master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK Master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this study.

— This scholarship is for candidates who are unable to afford to study in the UK without this funding.

— Candidates should have provided all supporting documentation in the required format.

Commonwealth Fellowship Plan

Website — cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk

Commonwealth Fellowship Plan is a government initiative for the students of Commonwealth countries . It is awarded keeping in mind that these candidates will make contributions in their home country, upon completion of their degree from the UK.

Amount/ expense covered

This scholarship covers the entire the tuition fee of the scholar, one economy-class return and many more allowances.

Eligibility

— To apply for a Commonwealth scholarship, you must be a citizen or permanent resident of a Commonwealth country. You will still be eligible if you are a refugee or British protected person.

— You also need to have an undergraduate honours degree of at least upper second class (2:1). If you wish to study PhD, you will need an appropriate master’s degree too.

— Finally, you must be unable to afford the tuition fee and cost of living in the UK without the scholarship.

Great scholarship

Website — britishcouncil.in

This scholarship is jointly funded by the UK Government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council under the Study UK campaign. It includes 99 postgraduate scholarships from 36 UK universities in a variety of subjects. However, for Indian students, 12 of the UK higher education institutions are offering 13 postgraduate scholarships.

Amount/ expense covered

The amount of each scholarship is a minimum of £10,000, equivalent to one year’s tuition for a postgraduate (taught) degree.

Eligibility

— Candidate should be a citizen of a GREAT target country.

— They should have an undergraduate degree that will enable entry onto a postgraduate programme at one of the UK universities taking part in the GREAT Scholarships campaign.

— Candidates should be motivated and academically able to follow and benefit from a UK postgraduate taught course.

— Interested candidate should be active in the field with work experience or with a proven interest in the proposed subject area.

— They should meet the English language requirement and other academic requirements of the UK HEI.

— Candidates should be willing to embody the UK Higher Education experience, by attending lectures and tutorials and engaging with extra-curricular activities, and act as an ambassador for UK Higher Education, by promoting the value of studying at a UK HEI.

— One should be willing to establish an engagement with the UK as a scholar, through personal and academic fulfilment.

— Selected candidate will have to represent the high standards of the GREAT brand by becoming an advocate for scholarships.

— Candidates should be willing to attend events or participate in other activities organised by Study UK and the British Council for all UK-based GREAT scholars, including social media activities to discuss experiences and capture perceptions of studying in the UK.

— They should be willing to demonstrate future contribution to capacity-building and socio-economic advancement through the benefits achieved after graduating from UK higher education.

— The interested candidates should be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and act as an ambassador for the GREAT Scholarships, by sharing experiences of studying in the UK with future GREAT scholars.

— As an alumnus of the GREAT Scholarships, candidates should be willing, occasionally, to speak to potential candidates about their own experience of studying in the UK.

Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarship

Website — charleswallaceindiatrust.com

Charles Wallace India trust scholarships (CWIT) is the scholarship fund of Charles Wallace India Trust that provides grants to Indian students currently living in India in the early or middle stages of their career and either working or studying in the heritage conservation, arts, or humanities. There are three types for this scholarship: CWIT long-term grants, CWIT Short Research Grants, and Grants toward the final year of Doctoral study in the UK.

Amount/ expense covered

CWIT grant includes accommodation and living costs in the UK and a contribution of £700 towards the international travel costs. It does not include travel costs within India, UK visa costs, or the costs of obtaining a valid IELTS certificate. Successful candidates will also need to arrange the appropriate level of insurance cover for travel and medical emergencies.

Eligibility

— Candidate should be an Indian citizen, currently living in India.

— This scholarship is offered to candidates aged between 28 and 38.

— They should not have received a CWIT grant within the last five years.

— Interested candidates should have achieved a first degree, diploma or professional qualification in their specialisation.

— CWIT prefers applicants with significant working experience.

Scotland Saltire Scholarship

Website — scotland.org

Scotland’s Saltire Scholarship is a programme by the Scottish Government in collaboration with Scottish universities. These are offered in the areas of creative industries, technology, science, medical sciences, healthcare, and renewable and clean energy. Eligible courses (PG Master level courses) are science, technology, healthcare and medicines, creative industries, and renewable and clean energy.

Amount/ expense covered

The scholarships offer up to 50 awards of each £8000, which includes tuition fees for any one year of full-time postgraduate master’s programme at any Scottish higher education institution.

Eligibility

— Candidates should have a conditional or unconditional offer of a place at a Scottish university on an eligible course that will be delivered physically in Scotland or via distance online learning or via a combination of both.

— One should be a citizen of Canada, India, Japan, USA, Pakistan or China (Hong Kong citizens are also eligible as it is a Special Administrative Region of China).

— They should be able to demonstrate that they can meet the costs of living in Scotland (where this is applicable) and the remaining tuition fees.

— Candidates should not have previously studied in Scotland, and should not have received a Saltire Scholarship in the past.