Oxford University vs Harvard University (Law course): Check departments, admission process, extracurricular groups and more

The University of Oxford and Harvard University are among the best universities in the world. They have consistently ranked among the top 10 institutes in the global rankings. According to the world university rank 2023, Oxford University ranked top and Harvard University ranked second in the list, whilst in the QS world university list Oxford University ranked fourth and Harvard University ranked fifth.

The University of Oxford — ox.ac.uk

Harvard University — harvard.edu

Law departments

Oxford University:

— Foundation Year in Law

— Law (Jurisprundence)

Harvard University:

— Juris Doctor (JD)

— Master of Laws (LLM)

— Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD)

Admission process

Oxford University:

To apply to the University of Oxford, one has to submit an application to the common app called UCAS. It will require a personal statement where the applicant has to focus on the academic drive and achievements, in addition to their aims, hobbies, interests in extracurriculars. If you have done the International Baccalaureate (IB), you will be required to send your results. In general, a score of about 41/45 on the IB is required to receive an interview. You will also be required to take a timed written qualification exam for Oxford.

Requirements

If you have decided to apply to Oxford University, make sure you tick off the eligibility criteria. While the requirements may differ for different courses, make sure you meet these common points-

— 10+2 qualification from a recognised institution.

— A valid English proficiency test score (IELTS, TOEFL, etc.)

— Letter of recommendations and statement of purpose

— SAT/ACT score, if applying for bachelor’s

— GRE/GMAT scores for applying to master’s degres

Harvard University:

Step 1: Choose a programme.

Step 2: Make a note of the application deadline. Application deadlines vary by programme.

Step 3: Review the standardised tests requirements.

Step 4: Complete your application before the deadline.

Requirements

All first-year applicants, both international and US candidates, must complete the common application or apply to coalition along with the required supplements. You will need to submit:

— Common application or apply coalition

— Harvard college questions for the common application or coalition application Harvard supplement.

— $85 fee (or request a fee waiver)

— SAT or ACT (with or without writing) test- optional for 2022-2026 application cycles.

— AP or other examination results are not required, but may be submitted.

— School Report (which includes a counselor letter) and high school transcript.

— Midyear school report (after your first semester grades).

— Final school report (for admitted students only).

Tuition fees

Oxford: The course fees paid by matriculated students are for the provision of tuition, supervision, academic services, and facilities by the university (including your department or faculty) and the colleges, but do not include residential or other living costs.

If you are a Home student undertaking your first undergraduate degree, the course fee for 2023 will be £9,250. Home students can access a tuition fee loan from the UK government for the full amount of their course fee and do not need to pay any fees upfront.

If you are not classified as a ‘Home’ student you will be classed as an ‘Overseas’ student and you should be aware that you will not be eligible for a tuition fee loan from the UK government. If you are an overseas student, you will be charged a significantly higher level of the course fee, which will vary according to your programme of study.

Harvard: Tuition and fee costs are subject to change and are determined each year. Please be aware that future tuition costs, fees, and standard student budget amounts may differ from year to year. For full-time students, it is $54,768 per year and for part-time students, it is $27,384 per year along with an additional student activity fee of $75 and a Health Insurance fee of $5,384 per year.

Scholarships

Oxford University: There are several scholarships available for international students at this varsity. Interested applicants would have to visit this link — ox.ac.uk/admissions/undergraduate/fees-and-funding/fees-funding-and-scholarships/search — to get details about eligibility, benefits of the scholarship, terms and conditions, application process, interview details and more.

Harvard University: The varsity offers scholarships and grants for different programmes and levels of study. To check scholarships, candidates have to visit the official website.

Extracurricular activities

Oxford University: There are over 400 clubs and societies at the University of Oxford which cover a wide variety of interests that you may wish to join. With more than 200 officially recognised societies listed in the University registered non-sports clubs and societies, there is something for everybody.

Oxford has 83 University sports clubs, as well as countless college teams and recreational opportunities. Many colleges have their own pitches and facilities, while Oxford University Sport on Iffley Road offers a swimming pool, gym, sports hall, racket sport courts and more. It is also home to the running track.

However, if you think that there is a gap to be filled, you can set up your own student society.

Harvard University: Harvard athletics offers forty-two Division I intercollegiate varsity teams for women and men — more than any other Division I college — as well as numerous club and intramural sports and recreational activities.

The varsity’s teams include baseball, basketball, crew, cross-country, fencing, field hockey, football, golf, ice hockey, lacrosse, rugby, sailing, skiing, soccer, softball, squash, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water polo, wrestling. Club teams include aikido, archery, badminton, ballroom dance, basketball, bodybuilding, bowling, boxing, cheerleading, cycling, fencing, figure skating, hapkido, juggling, jujitsu, kendo, lacrosse, polo, rugby, Shaolin kempo, Shotokan karate, skiing, soccer, table tennis, tae kwon do, tai chi/kung fu, tennis, ultimate Frisbee, volleyball, and wushu.