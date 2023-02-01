Stanford University vs University of California, Berkeley (Psychology): Check departments, admission process, scholarships and more

(In this ‘versus’ series by The Indian Express, we compare premier foreign colleges or universities and the prominent courses that they offer. You can read the stories here.)

Stanford University: stanford.edu

University of California, Berkeley: berkeley.edu

Psychology Department

Stanford University:

— Undergraduate Minor

— Departmental Honours

— PhD Minor

— Joint degree

Stanford’s Department of Psychology is known for conducting impactful research projects. The department supports teaching and research devoted to a better understanding of human nature and behaviour. Areas of research include cognitive and developmental psychology, neuroscience, social psychology, and the study of emotion, among others.

University of California, Berkeley:

— Graduate

— Undergraduate

Psychology as a scientific discipline in this institute aims to describe, understand, and predict the behaviour of living organisms. Berkeley’s department aims to produce scholar researchers with sufficient breadth to retain perspective in the field of psychology and sufficient depth to permit independent and significant research. The areas offered to students to specialise in are Behavioral and Systems Neuroscience, Clinical Science, Cognition, Cognitive Neuroscience, Developmental and Social-Personality.

Admission Process

Stanford University:

— Common application

— $90 non-refundable application fee or fee waiver request

— ACT or SAT test scores (test optional for 2022–23; refer to testing for score reporting policies)

— School report form and counselor letter of recommendation

— Official transcript(s) or academic results

— Letters of recommendation from two teachers

— Midyear transcript (by February 15)

Eligibility

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or medicine; or four-year bachelor’s degree. (Note: A three-year bachelor’s degree in any subject is not considered sufficient for graduate study at Stanford. The two-year master’s degree following the three-year bachelor’s degree from India is required)

Stanford’s assessment of a post-secondary degree is based on the characteristics of a national educational system, the type of institution you attended, and the level of studies you completed. The following guidelines indicate the minimum level of study you should have achieved from a recognised academic institution to enrol in a graduate study programme at Stanford.

If your first language is not English, you are required to successfully clear TOEFL iBT before your programme’s application deadline.

University of California, Berkeley:

You will submit a University of California application, which opens in August but can only be submitted during November. The application consists of the online form, personal statement, and ACT/SAT scores. This will be sent along with letters of recommendation, transcripts and portfolios.

Tuition Fees

Stanford University:

The tuition fee for undergraduate programmes is $19,231 (It may be slightly different for international students). However, this will include several other charges such as document fee of $250, annual mail service fee of $88, housing fee and more.

University of California, Berkeley:

UG – $50,001 + $69,801 (Living expenses)

Graduate – $36,162 + $57,762 (Living expenses)

Scholarships

Stanford University:

Stanford has a limited amount of financial aid for international students. International students needing assistance must make that indication on the admission application. Applicants who are admitted with eligibility for aid will be awarded assistance from institutional funds based on their family financial circumstances. The scholarships provided are:

Stanford Reliance Dhirubhai Fellowship

Knight Hennessy Scholarship

TOEFL Scholarship programme

Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarship pmeogram

University of California, Berkeley:

Berkeley offers a variety of scholarship programmes that can help you fund your education. ​The scholarships provided are:

NAE Grand Challenges Scholars programme

Neri and Hu Travel Fellowship/Scholarship

Graduate Fellowship

Research and Teaching Assistantship

Extra activities

Stanford University:

Outside of the classroom, students have access to more than 650 different student organisations to join as part of extracurricular activities at Stanford, ranging from academic and athletic clubs to artistic and religious organisations. The varsity hosts several clubs, organisations pertaining to these main categories:

Also read | Study in UK: List of scholarships for international students by British government

— Arts and culture

— Cantor Center for the visual arts

— Anderson collection (Museum of modern art)

— Sports and physical activity

— Clubs and social gatherings

University of California, Berkeley:

There are over 1,200 student clubs and organisations available to students at the varsity. As part of the extracurricular activities at Berkeley, students have the opportunity to participate in as many student organisations as their interests, schedules, and academic pursuits will allow, mainly falling under these categories:

— Arts and culture

— Berkeley art studio

— UC choral ensembles

— Berkeley music

— Student musical activities

— Recreational sports

— Intramurals

— Sports clubs