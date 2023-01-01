Want to study abroad? Scholarships by Indian govt for students planning to study in foreign universities

For those who wish to study abroad, the Ministry of Education provides financial aid to Indian students for higher studies. To apply for these scholarships, aspirants can check the Ministry’s official website — education.gov.in.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment provides several scholarship programmes such as the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes, denotified, nomadic and semi nomadic tribes, landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans, Scheduled Castes and traditional artisans category.

Scholarships are provided to candidates of the above-mentioned categories to help them obtain higher education viz., Masters’ degree or PhD courses by studying abroad with the aim that this will help them improve their economic and social status.

To apply, candidates will have to visit the official website — nosmsje.gov.in – and then fill in all the required details such as personal details, name of course and foreign university, previous employment details, and several documents for proof. The minimum percentage of marks required is 60 per cent.

Under the scheme, following assistance is provided:

— Tuition fees

— Maintenance allowance (US $15,400 annually except UK. GBP 9,900 annually in UK)

— Contingency allowance (US $1500 annually except UK. GBP 1,100 annually in UK)

— Visa fees

— Equipment allowance

— Tuition fee only and medical insurance premium

— Air Passage by economy class as per scheme guidelines

— Incidental journey allowance and equipment allowance (US $20 for each or its equivalent in INR)

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs offers scholarship programmes like the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Tribe Students. Candidates can check their official website to apply online — overseas.tribal.gov.in.

This is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and every year 20 fresh ST students are given scholarships for pursuing Master’s degree, PhD, Post-doctoral courses from abroad.

Ministry of Science and Technology

The Ministry of Science and Technology provides the Overseas Visiting Doctoral Fellowship Programme.

The objective of the programme is to build national capacity in frontier areas of Science and Engineering, which are of interest to India by providing research training to PhD students admitted to Indian institutions in overseas universities/institutions of repute. It aims to provide performing Indian research students an opportunity to gain exposure and access to state-of-the-art research facilities in academia and labs in certain overseas universities.

This would also build long-term Research and Design linkages and collaborations with scientists and technologists from around the world. And use the gained expertise to strengthen national programmes.

The scheme is open to Indian nationals only. The applicant should have registered for a full-time PhD degree in any of the recognised institutes in India in STEM disciplines. Part-time students or the ones who have submitted their thesis are not eligible to apply.

Candidates can check their official website for more details — serbonline.in

Ministry of Minority Affairs

The Ministry of Minority Affairs offers Padho Pardesh (interest subvention scheme for minority community students). Candidates can check their official website for more details — minorityaffairs.gov.in

Under this, the interest subsidy will be granted for the period of moratorium (i.e. course period, plus one year or six months after getting a job, whichever is earlier) as prescribed under the education loan scheme of the Indian Banks Association (IBA).

In this, the Ministry will reimburse a 100 per cent interest component of the educational loan availed by a student from the bank up to the moratorium period.

For this, students have to submit the documents as per the requirement of lending bank for availing the educational loan. The Ministry will provide reimbursement of interest accrued on educational loans up to the moratorium period.