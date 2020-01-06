Study abroad: List of top countries offering scholarships to pursue Higher Education

Check the list of top scholarship opportunities Check the list of top scholarship opportunities

The students, who aspire to study abroad not only get high quality education but also become independent and adaptable to new experiences, challenges and culture. In addition, they also get to learn a new language that turns out to be an added advantage for them in the long run. The international exposure that they receive in a foreign nation helps them to grow as a global leader. Some of the promising Indian global leaders who got the opportunity to study abroad are Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi, and Sundar Pichai.

However, there are still many talented students who find it difficult to manage the high cost of living and tuition fees abroad. Scholarships, in this scenario, turn out to be a boon for them thereby reducing their financial burden to a great extent. Countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Australia are some of the promising study abroad destinations that have attracted a large number of students worldwide due to their outstanding education system and post-study work opportunities.

Here, we have listed the top scholarship opportunities that international students can avail while pursuing studies at any of the institutions in these countries.

USA

The United States is one of the much-preferred study abroad destinations for international students due to its cutting-edge technology, excellent infrastructure, and advanced pedagogy. Additionally, the country’s booming economy creates numerous job opportunities for talented students in STEM.

Among other popular scholarships include Emory University Need-based Scholarships and Harvard University Scholarships.

UK

The individuals, who earn a degree from a UK university, are open to a plethora of opportunities to boost their career globally. The recently introduced rule of post-study work visa in the UK turns out to be an added advantage for international students. It allows them to stay back in the UK for 2 years post their studies and look up for employment opportunities.

The list of top scholarships to study in the UK does not end here. Various university-specific scholarships such as Gates Cambridge Scholarship and Rhodes scholarship are also offered by the University of Cambridge and University of Oxford respectively. Adding to this, students can find plenty of scholarship opportunities for PhD and research level study through EURAXESS UK scheme.

Australia

Australia is the third most preferred study abroad destination among international students offering world-class education. With 8 of its universities being placed in the top 100 QS World University Ranking, the country attracts a large number of international students every year.

France

Every year, 7.1 crore worth of scholarships are disbursed to more than 500 meritorious Indian students in France. These scholarships are offered by the French Embassy and other French companies/organizations to students with exceptional academic records.

Besides these, the French higher education institutions offer various other scholarships for students at Master’s and PhD level. These scholarships include Universite Paris Saclay IDEX Scholarship, Emile Boutmy Scholarship, Eiffel Excellence Scholarship Programme, and École Normale Supérieure de Lyon University Scholarship.

Germany

Germany is popularly known for its low tuition fee public universities. Adding to this, the country also offers many scholarships for international fee-paying students. Currently, a total of 45 German universities are listed in the QS World University Rankings which offer great choices for further studies to international students.

This list is not just limited to these scholarships. There are various university-specific scholarships for students studying at the doctoral and postdoctoral level. Some of the promising names include KAAD Scholarships for Developing Countries, Humboldt University International Research Fellowships, University of Freiburg Scholarships, Kofi Annan MBA Scholarship, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management doctoral waivers, Universitat Hamburg Merit Scholarships.

