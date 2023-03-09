Study Abroad: How can students transfer money from India to overseas quickly, easily

— George Zachariah

As students, transferring money from India to overseas can be quite a confusing process if you don’t know where to start. Fortunately, there are ways to make this process much more efficient and hassle-free.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when making an international money transfer from India:

1. Choose the right method for your needs

There are a few different ways to send money from India to another country. Bank transfers, which can be initiated by visiting the bank branch. They can take several days to process and are generally the costliest option. Remittance services, which give better rates than banks. Online money transfer companies, which provide competitive rates and an easy online documentation process. They are the most affordable and convenient.

Study Abroad | Which European countries provide free, discounted education for Indian students

2. Compare exchange rates and fees

Before choosing a method for transferring money, compare the exchange rates and fees charged by different providers. This will help you save money on the transfer.

3. Get all the necessary documentation in order

Before making a transfer, make sure you have all the required documentation, such as identification documents and proof of address. You may also need to provide the beneficiary’s bank account information.

4. Follow all instructions carefully

Advertisement

When sending money internationally, it is important to follow all instructions carefully to avoid any delays or errors. Make sure to fill in the correct bank account details of the receiver before proceeding with the transfer.

How to send money from India to overseas

Sending money from India overseas can be quite simple and easy. Here are the steps to do it:

1) Choose the method of sending money – Bank Transfer, Remittance Company, Online Money Transfer Company. each method may have different fees, exchange rates and processing times, so it is recommended to compare the options and choose the one that best suits your needs.

Advertisement

Also read | Check list of state governments providing scholarships for studying abroad

You can either do this through a wire transfer or by using an online money transfer service. Both have their own advantages and disadvantages, so choose the one that best suits your needs.

2) Fill out the necessary paperwork (A2 form). You will need to fill out a form at your bank. For online money transfer services, you will simply need to provide your recipient’s information and bank account details.

3) Send the money. Once all of the paperwork and documentation have been completed, you can simply send the funds through your chosen method. It will usually take 24 – 48 working hours for the money to reach.

4) Keep track of the transaction. Make sure to keep track of the transaction number or ID so that you can follow up if there are any problems with the transfer.

Overview of the best transfer options for students

There are a few things to keep in mind when looking for the best way to transfer money from India to overseas as a student. The first is to make sure that the method you choose is quick and easy. The last thing you want is to have your money tied up in a slow or complicated process.

Advertisement

Also read | Planning to study abroad? Know how process of money transfers to foreign universities work

The second is to make sure that the exchange rate is favourable. This can be tricky since rates can change rapidly. But if you watch the market and compare rates between different providers, you should be able to find a good deal.

Finally, make sure that the provider you choose has a good reputation. There are many companies out there that claim to offer great rates and fast transfers, but not all of them live up to their promises. Do some research and read reviews before selecting a provider.

Advertisement

Transferring money from India to abroad as a student can be daunting, but with the right know-how and guidance, it can be done quickly, safely and easily. There are many options available to students looking to transfer money abroad including banks, online payment services or foreign exchange agents. It is important that you do your research in advance so that you choose the most secure, cost-effective solution for you. With this knowledge in mind we hope sending money overseas will no longer cause stress or worry but instead open up new opportunities for study as well as personal finance goals.

(The writer is the CEO of ExTravelMoney.com)