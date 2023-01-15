Study Abroad: List of govt scholarships for Indian students in Canada

Canada is one of the most popular study abroad destinations for Indian students as nearly 1.8 lakh are pursuing their education at various levels in the country. The Canadian government provides several scholarships and other financial aid to international students to support them study their preferred course at a lower cost.

Academic performance is one of the main eligibility criterion for scholarships, but there are more conditions too. Here is a list of government-sponsored scholarships for international students in Canada.

Scholarships for Indian students in Canada: Universities that host financial aids

— Dalhousie University

— Carleton University

— University of Winnepeg

— University of Victoria

— University of Manitoba

Banting Post Doctoral Fellowship

It is a merit-based scholarship for postdoctoral students granted for a tenure of two years. To be a fellow under this programme, Indian students need to get admitted to their desired university or college in Canada. Once the candidate is awarded this fellowship, he/she will be given their PG degree only after successfully completing their fellowship. Both degrees should be from the same varsity.

Amount: Rs 42,45,756 (approx)

Eligibility: Candidates should have successfully completed a PG degree in environment and social sciences or health studies

Website: banting.fellowships-bourses.gc.ca

Vanier Graduate Scholarship

This scholarship is merit-based and are awarded to doctoral students who are enrolled in areas such as natural sciences, engineering research, health research or social science and humanities research at Canadian institutions. It is awarded for a period of three years.

Amount: Rs 30,32,574 (approx)

Eligibility: Candidates must be nominated by a Canadian institution with a quota* to host Vanier scholars. Candidates should only seek a nomination from the institution at which they want to study.

Website: vanier.gc.ca/en/home-accueil.html

Shastri Research Student Fellowship

It is research-based assistance that can be availed by students enrolled in bachelor’s, master’s, and MPhil programmes in recognised Indian institutions who wish to undertake research in a Canadian university.

Amount: Rs 30,737.88 (approx) for the duration of up to 8-12 weeks, which covers all the expenses not provided by the applicant’s home institution, such as those related to subscription of required software, internet connection, telephone bills, affiliation fee, registration fee, etc.

Eligibility: The applicant must have a doctoral degree awarded by an Indian or Canadian university/ institution. The aspirant should be registered as a postdoctoral fellow with a member institution of SICI. One can apply upon doctoral degree award and applications must be made within five years of receiving a doctoral degree.

Website: shastriinstitute.org

Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan

This merit-based scholarship is open to students from Commonwealth countries applying for advanced study and research at Master’s or PhD levels. The plan covers the awardee’s travel expenses, living allowance, and tuition fees.

Amount: Rs 8,23,765 (approx) for 5-6 months. This amount includes Graduate Students Exchanges (GSEP), offering $10,000 for transportation, living, and other costs to students on an exchange programme in Canada

Eligibility: Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age, as of the 30th of September, and should hold an Indian passport. Candidates should have an English medium schooling background.

For a Master’s degree, the candidate should have a first class bachelor’s degree in engineering/ architecture/ medicine or pharmacy. For PhD programmes, the candidates must have a high second class in post-graduation in the relevant field. Candidates should have both, written and verbal proficiency, in one of the official languages of Canada i.e. English or French. Candidates, whose mother tongue is not English, and who are desirous of studying in a university where English is spoken officially, must qualify for the TOEFL test.

Website: cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk

IDRC research awards

This is a scholarship for those Indian students who are interested to pursue a master’s degree or post-doctoral degree from Canada. This scholarship supports students for one year. The programmes covered under this are: Climate-Resilient Food Systems, Democratic and Inclusive Governance, Education and Science, Global Health, Sustainable Inclusive Economies. The application process is currently open till February 1, 2023.

Amount: Travel and research support of Rs 9,09,805 (approx)

Eligibility: PG or PHD in Developed Countries. Candidates should be enrolled in a Canadian university with a work permit valid for full-time work (37.5 hours per week) in Canada until 30 April 2024.

Website: idrc.ca/en

Ontario Graduate Scholarship

It is a yearly scholarship for Indian students and is funded by the provincial government to inspire excellence in graduate studies at the master’s and doctoral levels. The government pays two-thirds of the value of the awards and the university offers one-third.

International students who are studying or plan to study at the University of Toronto under a temporary resident visa (student study permit) are eligible for a set number of OGS awards (valid study permits must be effective as of the graduate units’ OGS international application deadline)

Amount: Rs 9,09,794 (approx)

Eligibility: The candidates should have scored minimum 80 per cent in each of the last two academic year.

Website: sgs.utoronto.ca/awards/ontario-graduate-scholarship

Ontario Trillium Scholarship

Ontario Trillium Scholarship is funded by the government of Ontario and university in a 2:1 ratio for PhD students enrolled at Ontario-based universities. This scholarship is offered to 75 doctorate students yearly, and if the term of your PhD course is more than a year, the scholarship will be renewed.

Amount: Rs 24,26,301 (approx)

Eligibility: PhD scholarships in Canada for students in Ontario

Website: sgs.utoronto.ca/awards-category/government-funded-awards/

Quebec Provincial Government Scholarship

It is a merit-based scholarship offered to master’s and doctoral students studying in Quebec-based universities. This scholarship for Indian students is awarded on a yearly basis.

Amount: Postdoctoral students are offered Rs 21,22,993/year (approx) and Doctoral students are offered Rs 15,16,269/year (approx)

Eligibility: To be eligible, students must pursue studies or research activities at a Québec university, in a doctoral or post-doctoral fellowship program or as part of a short-term research stay or professional development.

Website: quebec.ca/en/education/study-quebec/financial-assistance-international-students

Getting a scholarship for Indian students in Canada is highly competitive, so be aware of the timeline to apply for the same. There are other ways to finance your education in Canada as well apart from scholarships. It is always suitable to have backup options rather than relying on one option.

(With inputs from IDP Education)